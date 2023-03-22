‘I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter on my dad’s credit card’

Sofia Coppola and her daughter Romy Mars at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show in February 2020 (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

The teenage daughter of Sofia Coppola has gone viral after recording a video about being grounded at home because she attempted to book a helicopter using her father’s credit card.

Romy Mars, the 16-year-old daughter of the Oscar-winning filmmaker and Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars, became a social media sensation this week after one of her TikTok videos was reshared on Twitter.

In the video, which has since received over a million views, Romy can be seen discussing nepotism while she prepares meals in her parents’ kitchen. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who is Romy Mars?

Romy Mars is the daughter of well-known American film director, producer, and screenwriter, Sofia Coppola, who herself is the daughter of Francis Ford Coppola, also a renowned film director, producer and screenwriter.

Sofia Coppola is known for her work on films such as Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, The Virgin Suicides, and The Beguiled, among others. She has received critical acclaim for her work and has won several awards, including an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Lost in Translation.

Mars’ father is Thomas Mars, a French musician and the lead vocalist of the band Phoenix, who have released several successful albums over the years. Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars were married in 2011, having been together since 2005.

Romy was born on 28 November 2006, and has two older sisters, Cosima and Ruffalo. Her name is an homage to her mother’s brother, Roman. It’s unclear if she plans to pursue a career in the entertainment industry like her mother and grandfather.

What happens in the video?

“Make vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” Mars says in her video.

Her original TikTok post has since been removed from her account, but on 21 March, Twitter user @savbrads re-posted it, where it rapidly drew tens of thousands of reactions.

When asked why she chose to upload her culinary demonstration video on TikTok, Romy said “since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.” Sofia Coppola has kept a low public profile for her family in an effort to ensure that her professional life and travel do not have an impact on her daughters’ lives.

“They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter,” she continued. Romy then introduced Ari, her babysitter’s boyfriend, whom she described to as her "replacement parents" because "my parents are never home".

Although "nepo babies" - or the children of famous or successful parents - have come in for a lot of criticism recently, many Twitter users praised Romy for her open and candid video.