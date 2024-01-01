As more people continue to talk about “Saltburn” after the festive period, where was it shot and is the location open to the public?

Barry Keoghan leads an all-star cast in Saltburn.

The film, playing almost like a millennial take on The Talented Mr Ripley, sees Keoghan portray Oliver - a socially awkward Oxford student who makes friends with the affluent, friendly Felix (Jacob Elordi), who starts a friendship with Oliver after lends Felix his bike due to a flat tyre. Confessions of a horrible personal life and the death of his father lead Oliver to be invited to Saltburn, the glamorous stately home of Felix and his family - but all is not what it appears, and Oliver might not be the wallflower he appeared to be at University.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film opened the BFI London Film Festival in 2023, and despite the polarising opinion regarding the film, Barry Keoghan’s performance will no doubt get longlisted ahead of the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (the BAFTAs) later this year, but will it be enough to perhaps earn him a nod at the Academy Awards 2024?

But more importantly, with the luscious cinematography that Saltburn provides, be it inside the mansion or the gardens and ornate water features that almost become a cast member in itself, where was Saltburn shot, is it available for public visits and before going back to work, is Saltburn a view to be had with the whole family? Spoilers ahead...

Where was “Saltburn” filmed?

The grounds of Drayton House, where much of Saltburn was filmed (Credit: Historic England)

That would be Drayton House: nestled in the tranquil surroundings of Lowick, Northamptonshire, this historic country house lends its architectural splendour to the visual narrative of the film. Drayton House boasts a heritage that traces back to medieval times when the Drayton family held the original manor on the site in the 13th century.

The present mansion, a testament to the architectural finesse of Lewis Atterbury, was erected in the early 18th century during the Queen Anne period. The estate stands as an exemplary embodiment of the Queen Anne architectural style, characterized by symmetry, proportion, and classical detailing in red brick and stone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Saltburn captures the essence of its characters against a visually striking backdrop, Drayton House's interiors offer a feast for the eyes. Ornate plasterwork, grand staircases, and period furnishings transport viewers to a bygone era, evoking the charm of the Queen Anne period.

The Grade I listed building boasts all the formal gardens, expansive lawns and water features that contribute to the film's aesthetic, while a walled kitchen garden harks back to the historical importance of such spaces in providing fresh produce for the estate.

Over centuries, Drayton House has witnessed shifts in ownership, from the Drayton family to the Atterbury family, who commissioned the construction of the existing mansion. In the 20th century, the estate took on varied roles, including serving as a boarding school.

Can I visit where Saltburn was filmed?

While not regularly open to the public, the estate may host private events, offering a rare glimpse into the historic splendour that has stood the test of time. However, the opportunity to visit the site where Saltburn was filmed is available to groups only, by appointment only. More details can be found by visiting the Historic England website.

I heard that Saltburn might not be family-friendly viewing; what is its age rating?

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the BBFC has rated Saltburn as a 15, there are elements that might not be for family viewing over the start of 2024. That would depend on your thoughts on menstrual blood in foreplay, an explicit sexual moment at a funeral, drinking bathwater that a character has pleasured himself in previously and a few same-sex encounters between the characters that are very explicit. A hard 15 rating from the BBFC it would appear.

Where can I watch Saltburn?