Disney’s Wish causes more problems for the studio at the box office | US Box Office Chart 27/11/2023
“The Hunger Games” holds off the opening weekend charge from “Napoleon” while Disney “Wish” for a better opening weekend result once again.
It would appear that it is not just the MCU that Disney is struggling with at the box office after Box Office Mojo published the most recent box office chart after Thanksgiving Weekend in the United States. The company, who took a large “L” earlier this month after “The Marvels” became the worst box office opening for an MCU film since Edward Norton led “The Incredible Hulk” in 2008, and were hoping that their new animated film “Wish” would stop a trend from forming.
Alas, the “House of Mouse” has had no such luck once again, with “Wish” opening third at the US box office over the weekend, trailing behind another new release last week, the historically polarizing Ridley Scott biopic, “Napoleon” starring Joaquin Phoenix. Both were held from the top spot this weekend by “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” which retained its position for a second week.
Analysts considered “Napoleon” bettering “Wish” as somewhat of a shock, as the Disney Animation film had been tracked to open to $45 million to $50 million. Instead, the film opened to $11.7 million over the weekend, with The Hollywood Reporter also stating that the weekend had a 40% increase in audiences compared to recent Thanksgiving weekends at the box office.
Elsewhere, Universal and Illumination's "Trolls Band Together," which premiered the weekend preceding Thanksgiving in competition with "Napoleon," secured the fourth spot with a five-day gross of $25.3 million, contributing to a domestic total of $64.5 million. Horror movie "Thanksgiving" rounded out the top five, accumulating an estimated five-day total of $11.2 million, bringing its 10-day domestic tally to over $24 million.
It was a good weekend for Emerald Fennell also, as “Saltburn” made its US debut with $3.1 million. The film also generated $3.1 million at the international box office, resulting in an early global tally of $6.2 million for the “Promising Young Woman” Oscar-winner.
The US box office chart for November 27 2023
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Napoleon
- Wish
- Trolls Band Together
- Thanksgiving
- The Marvels
- The Holdovers
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- Saltburn
