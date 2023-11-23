The Penguin is an upcoming sequel series to 2022 superhero film The Batman

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as crime boss Oswald Cobblepot from the 2022 film The Batman, in upcoming limited series spin-off The Penguin.

In The Batman, released in cinemas last year, Farrell played Cobblepot, AKA The Penguin, the former chief lieutenant of Gotham crime boss Carmine Falcone. It was revealed in the film that Falcone was secretly a police informant, and Cobblepot confronted his former boss before The Riddler executed Falcone with a sniper rifle.

The Penguin is a sequel to The Batman, and follows Cobblepot’s rise from a relative nobody to one of the most powerful gangsters in Gotham, and a primary antagonist of the caped crusader, Batman.

Colin Farrell stars as Oswald Cobblepot in The Batman spin-off The Penguin

Is there a trailer for The Penguin?

Yes, despite being in production, HBO has already released an early trailer for the series, which gives a taste of what to expect. You can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of The Penguin?

Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/ The Penguin

Michael Zegen as Al Falcone

Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone

Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni

Mark Strong as Carmine Falcone (presumably in a flashback)

Craig Walker as Detective Marcus Wise

The series will also star Theo Rossi, Michael Kelly, and Carmen Ejogo in unrevealed roles.

When is The Penguin release date?

A release date for The Penguin has not yet been confirmed but the series is currently in production. Filming began in New York in March 2023 but was paused due to disruption caused by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strike action. Filming is expected to begin again in November or December 2023.

The limited series was originally set for a release date of mid-2024, but due to delays caused by the strike action, it is now expected to premiere in late 2024. The show will be released on streaming service Max in the US.

First look images have been released for 2024 HBO limited series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell

Will The Penguin be available in the UK?

It is not currently clear if The Penguin will be available to watch in the UK, however, as HBO has existing distribution deals with Sky, it is anticipated that the series will be available through Sky Atlantic. Other HBO series available through Sky Atlantic in the UK include The Last of Us, The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, Euphoria, and Succession.

Additionally, Max could launch in the UK in 2025, if this is the case The Penguin, as well as other HBO shows will be available directly through the streaming service when following the UK launch.

Will there be a sequel to The Batman?

Yes, a film sequel to The Batman is in the works, and will see Robert Pattinson return as the titular hero. Andy Serkis will reprise his role as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright is set to return as James Gordon.