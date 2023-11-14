It’s not looking good for Carol Danvers and company, as ‘The Marvels’ has officially the lower box-office weekend for the MCU franchise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Things aren’t looking good for the good ship Marvel Cinematic Universe after this weekend’s box office numbers for the 33rd MCU title, ‘The Marvels,’ starring Brie Larson. Perhaps there is still blowback against Larson for the press she undertook for ‘Captain Marvel’ in 2019 leading to her platforming more diversity when it comes to casting and the comic book realm, or perhaps it’s just that we’re sick and tired of formulaic Superhero movies - but financially, it’s not been a great weekend for the franchise.

Initial projections for the film over the weekend in the United States had ‘The Marvels’ estimated to make between $70 to $80 million USD, but after its opening weekend, the film made only $47 million at the box office. There were early concerns about the film last week when the initial projection shrank from $70 to $80 million down to $60 to $65 million, but even then the estimates pale in comparison to the actual figures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Internationally the film has fared no better either, with Variety claiming that the movie made only $110 million in its opening weekend, with the film hoping to make $140 million internationally. Only two other movies MCU movies have opened to less than $60 million in their opening weekend - ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ earlier this year and 2008’s ‘The Incredible Hulk.’ Both ended up pulling in triple figures at the end of their run.

What is interesting to note however is that ‘The Marvels’ is considered a bigger flop than ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ which wasn’t labelled a bust until the end of its box office run. ‘The Marvels’ is one of those rare MCU movies to flop out of the gate, with analysts suggesting a lack of promotion from the cast due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes combined with what Variety calls “bad buzz” surrounding the movie, leaving Marvel Studios picking up the pieces and pondering what next for Phase 5, which seemingly has not gone according to Kevin Feige’s plans.

But is ‘The Marvels’ the worst MCU opening of all time, and in contrast what has been the best weekend box office for the MCU since it launched with the release of ‘Iron Man’ back in 2008?

What is the highest-grossing opening weekend for an MCU film?

As the graph demonstrates, the MCU hasn't really got back into gear after the success of 'Avengers: Engame' - the final feature of the last MCU phases (Source: Box Office Mojo/Credit: Disney)

That feat belongs to ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ which according to Box Office Mojo is said to have taken $357 million USD internationally on its opening weekend back in April 2019. That is closely followed by ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ which earned $257 million USD internationally on its opening weekend.

What is the lowest-grossing opening weekend for an MCU film?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, that now belongs to ‘The Marvels’ with its $47 million USD opening internationally. Before then, the ‘record’ was held by “The Incredible Hulk” (2008) with a mere $55.4 million USD at the box office during its opening weekend.

What are the lowest weekend box offices in the MCU?

The Marvels (2023) — $47 million The Incredible Hulk (2008) — $55.4 million Ant-Man (2015) — $57.2 million Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) — $65.1 million Thor (2011) — $65.7 million The Eternals (2021) — $71.3 million