Jonathan Majors’ defence lost their bid to dismiss misdemeanour harassment and assault case against the Loki star

Creed and Marvel star Jonathan Majors was arrested in March and charged with assault and harassment following claims made by his ex-partner, choreographer Grace Jabbari to New York Police. Majors denies the allegations.

Over the last few months Majors has appeared in court virtually or in person several times for a series of pre-trial hearings.

His trial has been delayed previously when the prosecution requested more time for discovery, and again when the defence cited an error in the prosecution’s documents.

Majors was in court virtually again on Wednesday (25 October) where a New York judge considered the defence’s motion to dismiss the charges against the actor.

Jonathan Majors will stand trial for assault and harassment charges next month

When was Jonathan Majors in court?

On 12 September Jonathan Majors’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss misdemeanour assault and harassment charges following his arrest in March. Majors appeared at the court virtually to hear the judge’s decision on Wednesday.

Judge Michael Gaffey evaluated the motion to dismiss and the prosecution’s response in a New York court, and rejected the motion. This means that Majors will face the charges in a criminal trial.

Gaffey also confirmed that he will issue a new order of protection barring Majors and his alleged victim Grace Jabbari from having any contact.

When is Jonathan Majors’ trial date?

Judge Gaffey set a new trial date for Majors for Wednesday 29 November - it is unknown how many days the trial will last.

Jonathan Majors is currently starring in Loki season 2

What charges does Jonathan Majors face?

Majors was charged with misdemeanour harassment and assault after being arrested on 25 March. Police responded to a 911 call in which a woman, later identified as Grace Jabbari, Majors’ former partner, reported she had been assaulted to the police.

Court documents show that Jabbari claimed she sustained “substantial pain, including a fractured finger, bruising about her body, a laceration behind her right ear, and a bump on her head”.

Majors filed a cross-complaint, alleging that Jabbari had attacked him, and his lawyer Priya Chaudhry said that he had called the police because he was concerned about Jabbari’s mental health.

He said that Jabbari scratched him and stole valuable items, including a Rolex watch, from his apartment.

A document alerting officers that there was probable cause to arrest Jabbari was issued in June, and she was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, the same day that Majors lost his motion to dismiss.