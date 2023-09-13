Jonathan Majors trial: when is Marvel’s Kang actor in court over assault allegations, could he face jail time?
The Kang the Conqueror actor is due in court this week to face harassment and assault charges
Marvel and Creed III star Jonathan Majors is due in court where he will face misdemeanour charges of harassment and assault, following his arrest in March 2022 for allegedly attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.
Police responded to a 911 call on 25 March and arrested Majors - he was released from custody later that day. Jabbari accused Majors of breaking her finger and causing a cut to his face.
Majors denies the charges and has accused Jabbari of attacking him first. Since the charges came to light, Majors has been dropped by his talent agency and US Army ads featuring the actor have been suspended whilst the case against him continues.
His role as Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been unaffected so far, as he is believed to appear as the character in season two of Loki, and is still billed to reprise the role in upcoming Avengers movies.
Why was Jonathan Majors’ trial delayed?
Originally, Majors’ trial was scheduled to start on 3 August this year, by the prosecution requested more time for discovery, and the start date was pushed back to Wednesday 6 September.
However, on 6 September, as Majors appeared virtually at court, his attorneys found a deficiency with the prosecution’s certificate of compliance, which signals they are ready to begin a trial.
Due to the technical issue, the trial was delayed once again, and Majors is once again due at court this week.
When is Jonathan Majors’ trial date?
A new date is still yet to be set for the trial - but Majors will appear at Manhattan Criminal Court court on 15 September where a new trial date is expected to be set - he may join Friday’s proceedings virtually.
However, Majors has filed a cross-complaint against his former partner Jabbari, who lives in London. He alleges that she attacked him on the night of his arrest, slapping and scratching him. Jabbari could therefore face arrest herself if she appears at court in person.
How long could Jonathan Majors spend in prison if he is found guilty?
If found guilty on the charges against him, the Marvel star could spend up to one year in prison.
However, a jail term would be the least of the actor’s worries, as he is likely to be dropped by Marvel studios in the event that a guilty verdict is returned, this would see him lose out on main roles in Avengers sequels Secret Wars, and Kang Dynasty.