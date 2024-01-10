Although they opted for almost identical dresses, Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt looked glamorous alongside Florence Pugh, but Penelope Cruz failed to impress

It would seem that Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt’s stylists most certainly did not consult one another before the Governors Awards in Los Angeles as they stepped out in very similar dresses. Both Hollywood stars wore black dresses with stone-encrusted necklines. Despite their near identical gowns, both Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt made NationalWorld’s best dressed list.

Emily Blunt’s dress was by Miu Miu and the jewellery was by Tiffany & Co whilst Margot Robbie black gown was by Celine, she opted for Manolo Blahnik shoes and jewellery from Fred Leighton.

Other stars who looked incredible on the night included Florence Pugh who looked chic in a Rodarte pale pink sequined gown and Julianne Moore who dazzled in Valentino silver sequins. Olivia Rodrigo looked incredibly stylish in a black Yves Saint Laurent fall 1997 couture gown. A slick of red lipstick completed the look.

When it comes to the worst dressed on the night, Penelope Cruz opted for a white tiered Chanel dress that reminded me of a wedding cake, and Emma Stone who may have been dressed in Fendi, but the two piece pink outfit failed to hit the fashion mark. Actress Olivia Munn wore what can only be described as a creased white Maticevski dress that also was a mistake.

Although I love Erdem and roses, it was not a match made in heaven as far as I was concerned when it came to Rosamund Pike’s dress. Despite the roses, I thought the gown didn’t fit properly and was unflattering.

1 . No Barbie pink to be seen! Margot Robbie chose a black Celine dress for the Governors Awards and looked incredibly glamorous. No Barbie pink to be seen! Margot Robbie chose a black Celine dress for the Governors Awards and looked incredibly glamorous. Photo: getty

2 . Although Emily Blunt chose a very similar look to Margot Robbie, she still looked elegant in a black Miu Miu gown Although Emily Blunt chose a very similar look to Margot Robbie, she still looked elegant in a black Miu Miu gown Photo: getty

3 . Florence Pugh looked so chic in a pale pink Rodarte gown Florence Pugh looked so chic in a pale pink Rodarte gown Photo: getty