The life of Jack Dawkins after fleeing 19th century London to the warmer climates of Australia to arrive on Disney+ in 2024 with “The Artful Dodger.”

Two of Charles Dickens’ greatest characters, Jack Dawkins and Fagin, are the focus of a new Australia-based Disney+ series arriving on the streaming platform in 2024. "The Artful Dodger" unfolds as a character drama set in 1850s Australia, offering a beloved tale with a unique twist.

This scripted series spans eight episodes, delving into the adult double life of Dodger, Charles Dickens' renowned prince of thieves, now a surgeon. Despite his profession, Dodger grapples with an enduring inclination for crime. The story traverses high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, from glittering parties to vibrant streets. With an Australian connection, this series weaves a rock 'n ' roll tale, adding a distinctive flair to the classic story.

The characters of The Artful Dodger and Fagin were in the Dickens classic “Oliver Twist,” with the young and charismatic Dodger being a product of the harsh environment of 19th-century London - not a villain, but certainly in Dickens’ work not a hero either. He introduces Oliver Twist to Fagin and becomes something of a mentor to him.

Fagin is the leader of a group of child criminals and serves as a mentor to them, teaching them the art of thievery, is often depicted as a cunning, manipulative, and miserly character. He is driven by a desire for wealth and control, exploiting children for his criminal enterprises - making him very much the villain of the piece.

What is “The Artful Dodger” about?

Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger, is now a surgeon who still has a penchant for crime. When Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, he is lured back into a world of crime. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.

Who stars in “The Artful Dodger”?

David Thewlis as Fagin in "The Artful Dodger" (Credit: Disney+)

Alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell are a host of top Australasian acting talent, including:

Damon Herriman

Tim Minchin

Miranda Tapsell

Susie Porter

Damien Garvey

Kym Gyngell

Vivienne Awosoga

Albert Latailakepa

When is “The Artful Dodger” released in the United Kingdom?