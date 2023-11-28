Disney+ The Artful Dodger | Who stars in it, when is it out and what is the Australian-based series about?
The life of Jack Dawkins after fleeing 19th century London to the warmer climates of Australia to arrive on Disney+ in 2024 with “The Artful Dodger.”
Two of Charles Dickens’ greatest characters, Jack Dawkins and Fagin, are the focus of a new Australia-based Disney+ series arriving on the streaming platform in 2024. "The Artful Dodger" unfolds as a character drama set in 1850s Australia, offering a beloved tale with a unique twist.
This scripted series spans eight episodes, delving into the adult double life of Dodger, Charles Dickens' renowned prince of thieves, now a surgeon. Despite his profession, Dodger grapples with an enduring inclination for crime. The story traverses high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, from glittering parties to vibrant streets. With an Australian connection, this series weaves a rock 'n ' roll tale, adding a distinctive flair to the classic story.
Portraying The Artful Dodger is Thomas Brodie-Sangster, while the renowned David Thewlis picks up the role of Fagin and Maia Mitchell as the daughter of the Governor where Dodger is currently residing, as the former acolyte of Fagin has traded his years of pickpocketing as a youth into become a nimble-fingered surgeon in 1850’s Australia - until history catches up with him.
The characters of The Artful Dodger and Fagin were in the Dickens classic “Oliver Twist,” with the young and charismatic Dodger being a product of the harsh environment of 19th-century London - not a villain, but certainly in Dickens’ work not a hero either. He introduces Oliver Twist to Fagin and becomes something of a mentor to him.
Fagin is the leader of a group of child criminals and serves as a mentor to them, teaching them the art of thievery, is often depicted as a cunning, manipulative, and miserly character. He is driven by a desire for wealth and control, exploiting children for his criminal enterprises - making him very much the villain of the piece.
What is “The Artful Dodger” about?
Set in 1850s Australia, in the lively colony of Port Victory, Jack Dawkins, aka The Artful Dodger, is now a surgeon who still has a penchant for crime. When Dodger’s past returns to haunt him with the arrival of Fagin, he is lured back into a world of crime. From heists to life-and-death surgeries, to the harsh realities of the criminal world mingling with the middle ground and gentry, this is a tale of reinvention, betrayal, redemption, and love with a twist.
Who stars in “The Artful Dodger”?
Alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell are a host of top Australasian acting talent, including:
- Damon Herriman
- Tim Minchin
- Miranda Tapsell
- Susie Porter
- Damien Garvey
- Kym Gyngell
- Vivienne Awosoga
- Albert Latailakepa
When is “The Artful Dodger” released in the United Kingdom?
All episodes of “The Artful Dodger” will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on January 17, 2024.
