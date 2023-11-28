Fans of Kathryn Hahn’s character from “Wandavision,” Agatha, might want to pick up the Blu-Ray release of "WandaVision"

Previously reported by Deadline, the easter egg acts like an Electronic Press Kit (EPK) with the video featuring head writer Jac Schaeffer talking about the making of the series, alongside recalling a conversation she had with Marvel and her wish to create something with Marvel that would ultimately circle back to Agatha. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, suggested the idea of an Agatha-centric show, prompting Schaeffer's enthusiastic response, "Where do I sign for that job?”

Co-executive producer Mary Livanos also discussed the importance of returning to Agatha, considered a complex character with a lot more depth than what was seen in “Wandavision.” “Continuing the story of Agatha and getting to know her more was immediately an imperative for us as creatives. There would be nothing more delicious to Agatha Harkness than to be in a spinoff," she revealed. Kathryn Hahn, who is featured more than once on the Blu-Ray thanks to a number of deleted scenes from the series that have made it onto the release as bonus features, expressed her excitement about the Agatha spinoff, stating, "To be playing a witch in the MCU is amazing."

Though there isn’t a huge amount of detail regarding what “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” will entail regarding its position within the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, ​​eagle-eyed observers of the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System did spot a brief overview regarding the first episode of the series, which read: “[...] we see Agatha Harkness (Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in,” reads the description. “She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”