The MCU reboot of the cursed ‘Fantastic Four’ franchise has already pulled two names into the casting equation, according to current rumours.

Both Javier Bardem and Pedro Pascal have had their names linked to the MCU 'Fantastic Four' feature in recent days (Credit: Marvel/Getty)

Despite the problems the Marvel Cinematic Universe is facing at the box office, after ‘The Marvels’ earned the wooden spoon for lowest weekend opening for an MCU movie, that hasn’t stopped creatives from pressing on with plans for the future ‘Fantastic Four’ movie. With it comes speculation for two actors to be cast in two very major roles for the film, which also might indicate what storyline the venture will go down.

Pedro Pascal, who has had an incredible 2023 so far, has been rumoured to be in the running to play Reed Richards, the patriarch as it were of the Fantastic Four team. This might come as a little bit of fan service though - many were upset that the fan choice, John Krasinski, made his debut as Reed Richards in ‘Dr Strange in The Multiverse of Madness’ but was subsequently killed off by the Scarlett Witch during the film. Can 2023’s ‘internet daddy’ soothe those pains?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galacticus, the eater of worlds, is also reported to be the ‘big bad’ of the film, with Deadline and Variety reporting that Javier Bardem is being considered for the role, which might also help with what the storyline of ‘Fantastic Four’ could be and potentially also a cameo for the Silver Surfer - another casting rumour Pascal was linked to.

The Silver Surfer and Galactus first appeared in ‘Fantastic Four’ #48, published in March 1966 by Marvel Comics. Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, their storyline revolves around the arrival of Galactus, a cosmic entity that consumes planets to sustain his life force. The Silver Surfer, originally Norrin Radd, serves as Galactus's herald, scouting planets for his master. However, the Silver Surfer eventually rebels against Galactus, leading to a complex and morally charged narrative.

Should the rumours be correct, and it is once again Galacticus involved in the storyline, could that therefore lead to a phase based around the Fantastic Four and their exploits with the cosmos? We’ve already seen parts of that universe through ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ and there have been persistent rumours that a planned movie based around the superhero Nova could be the next step after the ‘Dynasty of Kang/Multiverse’ phase we are in.