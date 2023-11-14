It’s good news for fans of the MCU, as ‘Loki’ becomes the second most viewed season finale on Disney+ - despite the disaster facing ‘The Marvels.’

While the cinematic exploits of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seem to have once again stalled after ‘The Marvels’ registered the lowest opening weekend box office for an MCU film with only $110 million USD made internationally, the television exploits of the characters seemingly have gone from strength to strength.

It was prophesized on an episode of Screen Babble that ‘Loki’ Season 2 would be the release that could ‘save’ Phase 5 of the MCU from the current rot/Superhero fatigue that the universe is experiencing since the conclusion of the ‘Infinity War’ saga - and we that commentator must feel validated with the news that the season finale of the Tom Hiddleston led mystery-thriller pulled in some very strong numbers.

According to Disney+ statistics, the poignant finale from last week attracted nearly 11.2 million global views in the three days following its premiere on November 9. The term "view" is determined by the widely adopted practice of dividing total viewing time by the duration of the content. In this case, the 58-minute finale of ‘Loki’ garnered approximately 649.6 million minutes, equivalent to around 10.83 million hours of watch time.

Tom Hiddleston as Loki (Credit: Marvel Studios)

The latest viewership figures show a slight increase from the 10.9 million views garnered by the season premiere in early October, according to Disney+. The streaming platform reported a steady performance throughout the second season, with each episode achieving over 11 million views in its initial week of release. Among Disney+ season finales in 2023, ‘Loki’ claims the second spot, with ‘The Mandalorian' season three finale taking the lead.