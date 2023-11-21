Known to many Brits as Tony Stonem from “Skins” or the cute kid in “About A Boy,” Nicholas Hoult looks to take up the mantle of Lex Luthor.

British actor Nicholas Hoult has been tipped to play Lex Luthor in the upcoming James Gunn led "Superman: Legacy" film reboot (Credit: Getty/DC)

No sooner has the SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded in Hollywood than casting agents have been picking up their phones in order to entice actors to forthcoming productions; and the DC Extended Universe is no exception to this either. With “Superman: Legacy” a big moment for James Gunn, marking the start of his “vision” of what the DCEU will look like, we might have our Lex Luthor for the production - former X-Men actor Nicholas Hoult, according to Deadline.

After director Gunn initially cast David Corenswet and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan in the lead roles of his upcoming film, the spotlight turned towards securing a notable movie star for the role of Luther. The casting process was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, and Warner Bros., the studio behind the project, decided to explore options post-strike.

In the aftermath, the studio has set its sights on actor Nicholas Hoult for the pivotal role, a decision influenced by their existing collaboration on Clint Eastwood’s "Juror No. 2" and Hoult's past success in the Warner Bros. blockbuster "Mad Max: Fury Road," which grossed over $380 million globally. It marks a continuation of the legacy of actors portraying Lex Luthor on-screen, with Hoult joining the ranks of Gene Hackman, Kevin Spacey, and Jesse Eisenberg in the Warner Bros. Superman franchise.

Gunn's selection of Corenswet and Brosnahan as the main leads had been a meticulous process involving months of audition tapes and in-person screen tests before the actors' strike. Gunn, known for his work on projects like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," is both directing and handling the screenplay based on DC characters, with Superman originating from the creative minds of Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Who is Nicholas Hoult?

English actor Nicholas Hoult attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Nicholas Caradoc Hoult, born on December 7, 1989, is an accomplished English actor renowned for his diverse roles in both mainstream and independent films. His impressive filmography includes acclaimed performances in big-budget productions as well as leading roles in independent projects, earning him recognition with accolades such as nominations for a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award. In 2012, he was featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

His roles expanded to include the lead in "Jack the Giant Slayer" and a memorable turn as a zombie in the romantic comedy "Warm Bodies. Subsequent years saw him in historical roles such as Robert Harley in Oscar-winner "The Favourite” in 2018 and J. R. R. Tolkien in 2019’s "Tolkien." Hoult's commitment to diverse roles continued, with highlights including his portrayal of Nikola Tesla in "The Current War" and in 2020 he received widespread acclaim for his role as Peter III of Russia in the Hulu series "The Great," earning Golden Globe and Emmy nominations.

Beyond acting, Hoult voiced Elliot in the 2010 video game "Fable III" and demonstrated his philanthropic side by supporting charities like the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and the Teenage Cancer Trust. His contributions were recognized when he was inducted into the NSPCC Hall of Fame in 2010.

In his personal life, Hoult splits his time between London and Los Angeles and is in a relationship with American model Bryana Holly, with whom he has two children. Beyond the screen, Hoult actively engages in philanthropy, supporting causes related to children's welfare, cancer awareness, and refugee assistance.

When is “Superman: Legacy” scheduled for release?