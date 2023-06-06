The cape has remained vacant ever since James Gunn confirmed Henry Cavill will not reprise the role in Superman Legacy

It has been 10 long years since the last standalone Superman movie and the future of everyone's favourite red-caped hero could not be more up in the air - pardon the pun.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has announced that he will be the brains behind Clark Kent's next foray into Metropolis with Superman Legacy. Ever since it was confirmed, speculation has grown tremendously as to who will take on the popular role and become the centrepiece of what is a major next step in the DC Universe.

Superman Legacy is slated for release on 11 July, 2025, announced when Gunn and Peter Safran revealed their ambitious plans. It is very much considered to be the true starting point for the new DCU - all that is left to confirm is who will take on the role of The Last Son of Krypton.

It had long been speculated that Henry Cavill would reprise the role after his much-loved performance as Superman in 2012's Man of Steel - to the extent that the actor had publicly confirmed so last October - but Gunn previously wrote on Twitter that he was no longer deemed a good fit as the film will focus on the early years of Superman's life but added: "we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

Reacting to the snub on Instagram, Henry Cavill said: "I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes".

But who is the favourite to be the next Superman, what do I think - and most interestingly what does AI predict? Here is everything you must know.

What makes the perfect Superman?

Christopher Reeve played the DC hero from Superman 1978 to Superman 4 - Credit: DC

Comic book fans are renowned for being difficult to please but finding the perfect Superman should be relatively simple. So James Gunn and co - if you're looking for pointers, make sure the candidate follows the following heroic requirements:

Big, tall and strong

Dark hair and glaring eyes (laser eyes ideal but can be provided if necessary)

Look cool flying in the air

Ability to pull off the wackiest of outfits

Journalism degree (for the Clark Kent persona)

Who does AI think should be the new Superman?

Who is set to become the new Superman after Henry Cavill's departure from the DC Universe role? Credit: Adobe / Getty

Data scientists at NewsWorthyData used OpenAI to decide on a list of the best candidates to become the next Superman using certain criteria. This includes; dark hair, strong physique, chiselled jawline and youthful appearance.

As artificial intelligence continues to take over the world, if it was to have control over DC's choice for the next man of steel, it'd select Netflix's Riverdale star KJ Apa. The 25-year-old best meets the criteria - see the AI rankings below:

KJ Apa (25 y/o, 5ft 11in) - Dark hair, strong physique, chiselled jawline, youthful appearance - notable role in Riverdale Taylor Lautner (31 y/o, 5ft 9in) - Dark hair, strong physique, chiselled jawline, youthful appearance - notable role in Twilight Grant Gustin (33 y/o, 6ft 2in) - Dark hair, youthful appearance - notable role in The Flash Daniel Sharman (36 y/o, 6ft 2in) - Strong physique, chiselled jawline, youthful appearance - notable role in Teen Wolf Colton Haynes (34 y/o, 5ft 9in) - Strong physique, chiselled jawline, youthful appearance - notable role in Teen Wolf Chris Hemsworth (39 y/o, 6ft 3in) - Strong physique, chiselled jawline - notable role in Marvel's Thor Henry Cavill (39 y/o, 6ft 1in) - Dark hair, strong physique, chiselled jawline - notable role in Man of Steel

Who are the favourites to be the new Superman - latest betting odds

It seems that dozens of names have been put forward for the role of Superman, but only a select few seem to dominate the headlines the most - especially when the bookies are concerned.

David Corenswet seems to be the frontrunner to don the cape, as The Hollywood Reporter previously revealed that the 29-year-old is "among the top contenders" for James Gunn's upcoming blockbuster. Fans will recognise his face from his time in Ryan Murphy's The Politician and many more.

Speaking previously with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet said: “It came to my attention before the internet got a hold of me. But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I would love to see somebody do an upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]. I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic.”

Another name heavily touted to join the DC Universe is Austin Butler, who could be swapping the world of Elvis Presley for Metropolis. While Miles Teller from Top Gun: Maverick and Fantastic Four fame has also been earmarked for the role.

Who should become the new Superman in the DC Universe - my verdict

David Cornswet should be the next Superman if the Henry Cavill ship has sailed - Credit: Getty

Even though the ship has almost definitely sailed, I do think that James Gunn has totally missed a trick by not bringing back Henry Cavill as Superman. Man of Steel was one of the most underrated DC movies in recent years and the actor best encapsulates the superhero - ripped physique, tall, menacing eyes and even makes the most wacky outfits look cool and on trend.

But it's safe to say following his snubbing that it is not going to happen - at least for Superman Legacy as the focus seems to be on the earlier years of Superman, so maybe Cavill has too old a look that has sadly put him out of the running.