With SAG-AFTRA and movie studios coming to an agreement to end the strike, what are some of the movies that are now back in production?

AFTRA members and supporters chant outside Paramount Studios on day 118 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on November 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. A tentative labor agreement has been reached between the actors union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) with the strike set to end after midnight. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Hollywood strikes have officially come to an end as studio bosses and SAG-AFTRA came to an agreement overnight to finally call an end to the actor's strike that has held up production in Hollywood since July 14 2023. With that, a number of productions have now started to re-commence, be it filming or marketing and promotional activities.

At least one film has been given a release date moments after the strike was called to a halt, with Sony’s ‘Venom 3’ being pushed back to 8 November 2024, while ‘Beetlejuice 2,’ which various crew members said was in post-production before the strikes occurred, is now back on track - however there are reports that the film’s original release date of September 6 2024 in the UK may now be pushed back until 2025.

Television shows also are back in production, with HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ season two and, if Mike White’s interview with EW was anything to go by, ‘The White Lotus’ season 3 is also said to be undergoing pre-production, while the third instalment of the Sony Spider-Man Universe animated film ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse’ will finally pick up where it left off - welcome news for Sony, who saw their last animated outing, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ earn rave reviews once again.

What productions are underway now the SAG-AFTRA strikes have ended?

Though this list isn’t exhausted, Deadline exclusively revealed a number of titles that are currently back in production after the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strikes

The Chosen

Deadpool 3

Gladiator 2

Beetlejuice 2

Juror No. 2

Venom 3

It Ends With Us

Untitled Brad Pitt F1 movie

Tron 3

Minecraft

Mortal Kombat 2

Good Fortune

Sunflower

Superman: Legacy

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Dune 2

House of Dragon: Season 2

Industry: Season 3

The White Lotus: Season 3

What led to the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike?

In a statement released by the union, they announced that they have successfully negotiated a contract worth more than $1 billion. The new deal includes several significant provisions that will benefit members of the union. These include 'above-pattern' minimum compensation increases, unprecedented measures to protect members from the potential impact of AI, and a streaming participation bonus, which is being introduced for the first time. The pension and health caps have also been raised considerably, providing greater security for members' future plans.