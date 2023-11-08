While the SAG-AFTRA strikes might be pushing the release of the third season back to 2025, The White Lotus creator Mike White assures us it is worth the wait.

Mike White (centre) gives fans of 'The White Lotus' an update on season three of the HBO series (Credit: HBO/Getty)

Longer, bigger and sexier: those are the words that Mike White used to explain what viewers of the third season of HBO’s hit series ‘The White Lotus’ can expect in a recent interview with EW. “It’s going to be a supersized ‘White Lotus,'” White said. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing … I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

However, fans of the comedy-mystery-drama, which hit screens in 2021, will have to wait until 2025 to see just how sexier it will become after both the writers strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. White explained “I’m seriously finishing scripts, still waiting to be able to cast. If the SAG strike isn’t resolved soon, then yeah, we’d have to push again because the show has a new cast every season, so there’s lots of parts to cast … I’m more than eager to get going.”

Information regarding the third season of the show started to drip-feed through the internet earlier this year, with Variety confirming that the new season will take place in Thailand with the third season’s theme looking at what appears to be the fad of New Age spirituality.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said during a post-credit interview after Season 2’s finale. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

That idea was further encouraged with the return of Natasha Rothwell, who played Belinda Lindsey in the show’s first season. Belinda, the manager of the resort's spa, had a storyline revolving around the character of Tanya McQuoid (played by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Coolidge) and her attempts to start a holistic care business with the financial start-up from McQuoid.