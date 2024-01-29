Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From the mind of Matthew Vaughn, Argylle is the spy movie that is getting everyone talking.

Created by Vaughn who is best known for Kick-Ass and Kingsman, the Apple TV movie features a star-studded cast including Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Dua Lipa in her film debut.

It has already sparked wild internet rumours about its origin story; the film is reportedly based on a book, with the identity of its elusive author Elly Conway (played by Bryce Dallas Howard) causing speculation amongst internet sleuths that she could be none other than Taylor Swift.

So, what is Argylle about, who stars in the spy movie and is it really based on a book? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the Argylle movie about?

The spy-thriller follows the antics of a super-spy called Argylle, played by Henry Cavill and the unsuspecting spy author who starts to find herself caught in a real-life spy thriller. It will also feature Dua Lipa's acting debut as his nemesis Lagrange.

Here is the official plot of Argylle from Apple TV: "The spy thriller Argylle follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson."

Is there a trailer for Argylle?

Yes, Apple TV+ have released a trailer ahead of the film's release, it features action-packed scenes as well as clips of writer Elly Conway who finds herself caught up in a real-life crime drama. You can watch the trailer for Argylle below.

Who stars in Argylle?

Argylle features an all-star line-up of some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Cavill is Agent Argylle, while Bryce Dallas Howard stars as author Elly Conway, with Sam Rockwell as Agent Aidan. Other big names joining the bill are Catherine O'Hara as Elly's mum, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena and Dua Lipa will be making her film debut as Argylle's nemesis Lagrange.

Is Argylle based on a book?

There have been lots of questions surrounding the supposed inspiration for Argylle. The film is said to be based on a book of the same name by first-time author Elly Conway whose identity has been kept a mystery. Making things even stranger still, Conway is also the name of the best-selling crime novelist in the film.

In fact, the mystery surrounding the author even caused an internet rumour that Conway's identity was really Taylor Swift, leading Conway to post a status on X telling fans, "I'm not Taylor Swift."

Speaking to Variety at the premiere, Vaughn reconfirmed the author was real and put to bed the Swift rumours. He said: "It’s not Taylor Swift, but books do not write themselves. I wish they did. I wish screenplays wrote themselves. I wish movies directed themselves." Adding: "There is an Elly Conway. I am begging Elly Conway to come out of the shadows because this Taylor Swift thing freaked me out. And it’s going to happen."

When can I watch the Argylle movie?