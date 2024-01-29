Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars reunited at the weekend, with David Henrie sharing an adorable picture on Instagram. But there was one sibling noticeably missing, where was Max, who is played by Jake T Austin?

Created by Todd J. Greenwald, the coming-of-age Disney series ran from 2007-2012. It followed the Russo family and the three siblings Alex (Selena Gomez), Justin (David Henrie) and Max (Jake T Austin) as they navigated adolescence as well as their magical abilities.

The sequel was announced by Disney in January, with Gomez and Henrie as executive producers. So, who is returning for the Wizards of Waverly Place reboot, will Jake T Austin be back as Max and when can we expect it to air? Here's everything we know so far.

Is there a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Yes, the Wizards of Waverly Place is making a comeback. It was announced earlier this month that one of Disney's most popular coming-of-age comedies was finally getting a sequel.

Henrie will be reprising his role as Justin, whilst Gomez will return as a guest star. The two are also executive producing the new series along with writers and executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

What will Wizards of Waverly Place be about?

Reported by Deadline, the reboot will pick up "after a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World."

Is Max returning to Wizards of Waverly Place?

Justin T. Austin, who played the youngest Russo sibling, Max, alongside Henrie (Justin Russo) and Gomez (Alex Russo) has hinted to fans that he will be returning for the reboot.

As reported by ET, Austin shared Henrie's post about the return of their on-screen parents', David DeLuise (Jerry Russo) and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo) on Instagram stories on Saturday (January 27), alongside the caption: "Wow! Am looking forward to getting together with my Wizards family."

Who is in the cast for Wizards of Waverly Place reboot?

Gomez and Henrie are reprising their roles as the Russo siblings, with Austin hinting at his return, whilst Henrie revealed in a post on Instagram that their on-screen parents would also be making a comeback. He shared a snap of the reunited on-screen family (minus Max) on Instagram, much to fan's excitement.

There will also be some new additions, with new cast members including: Janice LeAnn Brown (Disney’s Just Roll with It), Alkaio Thiele (Call Me Kat) and Mimi Gianopulos (American Princess).

However, Dan Benson, who played Justin's best friend, Zeke has revealed to TMZ why he thinks he didn't get an invite back. The now Only Fans model shared that his path of "being an adult content creator" was likely behind the decision not to reprise his character.

Benson said: "I think it's super exciting that the fans get to kind of relive their childhood again, and the old characters that they used to love watching are coming back. I loved the premise, the new idea that they're doing for the show. The other side of me is very sad, because I know for a fact that I will definitely not be a part of it.