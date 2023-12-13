A look at the four brand new products Selena Gomez is adding to her Rare Beauty range

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez launches new body care range (Getty)

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty in 2020 with a focus on makeup made to feel good without hiding what makes you unique. The singer, 31, has given us many iconic and much loved makeup products including the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer £25 and the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush £22. But now Selena Gomez is expanding her beauty empire and launching a new body-care collection.

Selena Gomez announced the new range in a recent post shared on Instagram. The singer looked on brand as she was pictured wearing a knitted mauve coloured sweater to match the colour of the products. She wrote: “The Find Comfort Body Collection – body care that helps you feel good in your skin. Removing the pressure of having the perfect self-care routine; self-comfort looks different for each and every person. It’s about accepting yourself as you are, loving yourself, and being there for yourself so you can be there for the ones you love.”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Find Comfort collection is described as products that will "uplift the senses with the calm, cosy, and welcoming scents of sparkling lemon zest, soft jasmine, and smooth cashmere wood". The four new products from the new range are:

Find Comfort Stop & Soothe Aromatherapy Pen

Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist

Find Comfort Hydrating Hand Cream

Find Comfort Hydrating Body Lotion

The Rare Beauty body care collection will be available to shop on the Sephora UK app from December 18 and will be available globally from December 26 (Hello Boxing Day shopping list) and prices will start from £20.

Speaking to Elle Selena Gomez explained why she wanted to move to create body care products. She said “The Find Comfort Body Collection was a thoughtful choice for us and something I knew I wanted to do from the start but only when the timing was right. We wanted to offer a well-rounded experience, so we started with four key products: hand cream, body lotion, body and hair mist, and an aromatherapy pen.