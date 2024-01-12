The life of multi-award-winning singer Linda Ronstadt is set for the big screen with Selena Gomez confirmed to portray her - but who is Linda Ronstadt?

Selena Gomez (right) has been confirmed to be portraying American singer Linda Ronstadt (left) in an upcoming biopic on the singer's life (Credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has been confirmed to portray Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic, according to Variety. The pop singer and star of "Only Murders in the Building" hinted at the role on Tuesday night by sharing an image of Ronstadt's 2013 memoir, "Simple Dreams," on her Instagram story.

The music biopic is currently in the pre-production phase, with notable producers including Ronstadt's manager, John Boylan, and James Keach, the producer behind the 2019 documentary "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice."

Both Ronstadt and the two-time Golden Globe nominee Gomez share Mexican heritage, and Gomez of course has a pedigree in the music world, releasing singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Love You Like a Song” complimenting her work as a Disney child, rising to prominence in “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

It marks a quick follow-up to Ronstadt's 2019 documentary, directed by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman, which delved into her nearly five-decade career and her significant impact on the country-rock genre. In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement, disclosing later that she could no longer sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, initially misdiagnosed as Parkinson's.

Who is Linda Ronstadt?

Linda Ronstadt is a Grammy Award-winning American singer and was born on July 15, 1946, in Tucson, Arizona. She rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s with her powerful vocals and versatile musical style, establishing herself as one of the most successful and influential female artists of her generation.

Ronstadt's musical journey began at a young age as she grew up surrounded by a musical family. She started her professional career in the mid-1960s as the lead singer of the Stone Poneys, gaining initial success with the hit single "Different Drum." However, it was her solo career that catapulted her to stardom.

Known for her ability to excel in various genres, Ronstadt ventured into rock, country, folk, and pop music. Her chart-topping albums and singles include classics like "You're No Good," "When Will I Be Loved," and "Blue Bayou." Ronstadt's distinct voice, often described as both powerful and emotive, resonated with a broad audience.

Throughout her career, Linda Ronstadt received numerous accolades, including 11 Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and an Emmy Award. Her albums such as "Heart Like a Wheel," "Simple Dreams," and "What's New" achieved critical acclaim and commercial success.