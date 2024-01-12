Though the layoffs are not imminent, the news comes after 75 roles were cut only in June of 2023.

Pixar Animation Studios, a subsidiary of Walt Disney, is planning job cuts due to a surplus of staff after completing production on some shows, according to a source speaking to Reuters. While initial reports suggested layoffs of up to 20%, a source familiar with the situation disputed this figure, stating that the exact number of job cuts has not been determined, and the layoffs are not imminent.

The source clarified that the job cuts would not affect Pixar's theatrical output and attributed the surplus staff to the completion of streaming series at Pixar's Emeryville studio in California. Disney CEO Bob Iger, aiming to control costs, has indicated a shift towards licensing content from third parties instead of producing more in-house streaming content.

In June of 2023, Pixar made its first significant job cuts in a decade, eliminating 75 positions, including executives associated with the box office disappointment "Lightyear." The film featuring the voices of Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, cost $200 million USD to make, and earned $226 at the box office, but was considered a flop due to how little it made and other costs such as marketing and promotion. It also prompted bans in some countries due to a same-sex kiss, which may have affected its global box office takings.