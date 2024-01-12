Which member of the Jackson dynasty will be portraying Michael Jackson, as Antonie Fuqua’s “Michael” biopic earns a release date in 2025

The long-awaited biopic of the pop culture phenomenon, Michael Jackson, has finally earned itself a release date, according to its director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “Emancipation”) Production for "Michael" commences on January 22, with its lead star already earning praise from the director. “It’s uncanny how much he’s like Michael … sounds like him, dances like him, sings. It’s really uncanny,” Fuqua expressed in an interview with EW.

The film, scripted by John Logan and produced by Graham King, known for "Bohemian Rhapsody," delves into the complex life of the King of Pop, exploring triumphs, tragedies, personal struggles, and creative genius. In a statement published by Deadline, King revealed “I’m so honoured to tell Michael’s story. It’s been a long journey and I’m excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they’ve never seen.”

The co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain, are also serving as producers, with Fuqua emphasising his commitment to presenting an unbiased portrayal of Michael Jackson, addressing both the positive and controversial aspects of his life; “Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad and the ugly,”

Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Michael Jackson's unparalleled impact on various aspects of culture. The film's release date in spring was initially reserved for another project but is now set for "Michael," offering audiences a worldwide cinematic experience to witness the untold aspects of Michael Jackson's life.

Who is Michael Jackson being played by in “Michael”?

Jaafar Jackson poses backstage at the Reelz Channel 'Living With The Jacksons' panel at the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for REELZ)

That would be Jaafar Jackson, who is the son of Jermaine Jackson and the nephew of the late Michael Jackson. Born on July 25, 1996, in Los Angeles, California, Jaafar started showcasing his talents at the age of 12, delving into both singing and dancing. In addition to his artistic pursuits, he once aspired to become a professional golf player.

In 2010, at the age of thirteen, Jaafar and his family faced investigation by police and child protection officers in Encino, Los Angeles, following his online purchase of a stun gun. Despite this incident, Jaafar continued to nurture his passion for music, covering songs by renowned artists such as Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye.

In 2019, Jaafar made his mark with the release of his debut single, "Got Me Singing," showcasing his vocal and dancing prowess. He also made appearances in music-related projects, notably in both the reality series "The Jacksons: Next Generation" and Tito Jackson's music video for "Love One Another" in 2021. Empire recognized Jaafar for establishing a significant social media presence as a talented singer and dancer.

A significant moment in Jaafar's career came when he underwent a two-year casting process and landed the lead role in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic. His portrayal has so far garnered approval from Michael's mother, Katherine Jackson, who stated that Jaafar truly "embodies" her son. Jaafar himself expressed being "humbled and honoured" to undertake this significant role, further solidifying his position as a multi-talented artist with a promising career ahead.

When is “Michael” released in cinemas?