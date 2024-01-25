Watch more of our videos on Shots!

2023 was all about ‘nepo babies’ but it is all about ‘nepo cats’ in 2024. First it was Taylor Swift and Benjamin Button who graced the cover of Time magazine with her and now it is the turn of supermodel Claudia Schiffer, who is also the wife of Matthew Vaughn, director of the new spy action film Argylle. Claudia was on the red carpet of the world premiere of the movie in London’s Leicester Square with her and Matthew’s cat Chip.

Claudia didn’t just take her cat Chip along to the world premiere because she didn’t want to leave him at home. No, Chip has a starring role as cat Alfie in the movie and Claudia carried him to the premiere in a very fashionable argyle-patterned backpack cat carrier. The backpack featured a perspex dome so Chip could not only be seen but the cat was able to pop his head out.

Before you rush to Claudia Schiffer’s social media accounts to see more photographs of Chip, there is no need to do that because of course Chip has his own Instagram account and currently has 14.9K followers, but that of course is rising as I write. Chip is described not only as the star of the Argylle movie but as an author, model, entrepreneur, influencer and nepo kitty.

There is also more good news when it comes to Chip the cat, he has his own debut novel ‘Blue Chip: Confessions of Claudia’s Schiffer’s Cat’ which is available to buy online at £22.59 on Amazon. The synopsis of the book is “A paw-tobiography by Chip the cat who stepped out of Claudia Schiffer’s shadow and took on a leading role in Matthew Vaughn’s film Argylle.

Before I move onto Taylor Swift's cat Benjamin Button, there was mystery surrounding whether Taylor Swift herself had actually written the novel based on Matthew Vaughan’s film Argylle. A novel of the same name came out on January 9, written by first time novelist Elly Conway. The Evening Standard reported that “All signs pointed to a ghost writer and bizarrely, some people became convinced that it was actually written by… Taylor Swift.”

Matthew Vaughan however recently dismissed the conspiracy theories around the Taylor Swift book and revealed that his daughter was convinced the pop superstar was behind it when he was on The One Show this week.

Now back to Taylor Swift and her cat because before Claudia Schiffer and Chip, there was of course Taylor and Benjamin Button. Everybody knows that Taylor Swift is a cover star, but so is her cat as he appeared alongside her on one of three cover photographs from her Time’s 2023 Person of the Year photo shoot. Although Benjamin Button was the only one of Taylor’s cats that accompanied her on the photo shoot, she has three cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin who she first encountered on the set of her music video for ‘ME!.’