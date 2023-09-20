Ed Sheeran LA door times: what time do doors open at Shrine Auditorium and SoFi Stadium
Door times confirmed for SoFi Stadium and Shrine Auditorium
Ed Sheeran will bring his Subtract and Mathematics tour to Los Angeles this week.
He will play two shows in the City of Angles on Friday and Saturday - including a concert at SoFi Stadium. It comes following months on the road across North America.
But what are the timings for the shows? Here's all you need to know:
What are the door times in LA?
Ed Sheeran will play two shows in Los Angeles this week. First will be at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday, 22 September - and he will then head to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, 23 September, for a stadium show.
He is bring both his Subtract and Mathematics tours to LA in the coming days.
Subract Tour - Friday, 22 September
Ed Sheeran will be playing an intimate show at the Shrine Auditorium on Friday. He will be joined by a different support act for this show.
The doors will open at 7pm - and the show will begin at 8.15pm, according to the venue's website.
Mathematics Tour - Saturday, 23 September
The pop superstar will bring his stadium tour to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on Saturday. It was due to be the final show on the tour but it has been extended after his Las Vegas concert was postponed to October.
For fans heading to SoFi Stadium, the doors will open at 4.30pm - ahead of the show starting at 6pm. Two support acts will perform before Ed Sheeran takes to the stage.