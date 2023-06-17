Ed Sheeran will be joined by Khalid and Rosa Linn

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his opening acts for the latest dates on his US tour.

The British pop superstar is on the road across North America. Fans who have attended his +–=÷× Tour shows have been treated to multi-hour sets from the main man himself.

But he is not alone for the tour dates and will be joined by support acts. Here is all you need to know:

Who is opening for Ed Sheeran on his tour?

The Shape of You singer will be joined Khalid and Rosa Linn for his next stop on the North American tour. The acts will open for Ed Sheeran at Rogers Centre on Saturday (17 June) and Sunday (18 June).

Who is Khalid?

Describing himself as a "non-traditional" R&B singer, he began his rise to fame when he was still in high school. His popular track location was released aged just 18 and he was only 19 when he released his hit debut album American Teen.

Location has gone on to be Diamond certified in America and his debut album is 4x platinum. He has more than 58 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Who is Rosa Linn?

The 23-year-old is a pop singer from Armenia. She found international fame after being selected as her country's Eurovision entry in 2022, competing with her track Snap at the finals in Turin, Italy.