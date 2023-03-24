Ed Sheeran has released his new single Eyes Closed

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his mini-UK tour ahead of the release of his latest album.

The pop superstar will be releasing - (Subtract) on 5 May. The first single ‘Eyes Closed’ was released on Friday (24 March) as he prepares to headline back-to-back shows at The O2 in London.

Sheeran will also be playing shows in Glasgow and Dublin to mark the release of his latest single. He performed the first show of the mini-tour in Manchester on Thursday (23 March) night.

The concert at the AO Arena gives a peak into what to expect from his setlist in the coming days. It includes a hint at what to expect from his upcoming album.

Subtract is described in press material as the “last in his decade-spanning mathematical album era”. It was written against a backdrop of personal turmoil including the loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards.

What is Ed Sheeran’s setlist for UK tour?

The first show on his mini-run of shows ahead of the release of his fifth studio album - (Subtract). He played the following songs at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday (23 March), according to Setlist.fm:

Give Me Love (Extended Version)

I’m a Mess

Shivers

The City

Don’t / No Diggity

Tenerife Sea

The A Team

Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi cover) (Snippet)

Dive

Castle on the Hill

Lego House

U.N.I.

Overpass Graffiti

Freefalling / Thinking Out Loud (Snippet of Freefalling)

One / Photograph

Eyes Closed (Live debut)

Perfect

Bloodstream

The Parting Glass ([traditional] cover)

Afterglow

Encore

Shape of You

Bad Habits

You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (Extended Version)

What are the lyrics for Eyes Closed?

Ed Sheeran’s new single was released on Friday, 23 March, but had its debut the night before in Manchester. If you have listened to it, you might be wondering what the lyrics are. Genius reports that the words to the song are:

Verse One

I know it's a bad idea

But how can I help myself?

Been inside for most this year

And I thought a few drinks, they might help

It's been a while, my dear

Dealin' with the cards life dealt

I'm still holdin' back these tears

While my friends are somewhere else

Pre-chorus

I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February

I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Every song reminds me you're gone and I feel thе lump form in my throat

'Cause I'm here alone

Chorus

Just dancin' with my eyes closed

'Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin' so slow

And I don't know what else that I can do

So I'll keep dancin' with my

Post-chorus

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I'll keep dancin' with my

Verse Two

Delusion is here again

And I think you'll come home soon

A word brings me right back in

Then it's only me that's in this room

I guess I could just pretend

The colours are more than blue

But I lost more than my friend

I can't help but missin' you

Pre-chorus

I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready

And when it unfolds you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?

Everything changes, nothing's the same, except the truth is now, you're gone

And life just goes on

Chorus

Just dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Post-Chorus

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

So I'll keep dancin' with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin' with my

Bridge

They're shutting the bar, they're cleanin' the floor

And everyone is already home

But I'm on my own

Chorus

Still dancin’ with my eyes closed

‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you

Time is movin’ so slow

And I don’t know what else that I can do

So I’ll keep dancin’ with my

Post-Chorus

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin' with my

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)

Eye-eye-eye-eyes

Oh, I keep dancin' with my

What are Ed Sheeran’s tour dates?

He will play the following shows over the nex week: