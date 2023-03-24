Ed Sheeran has kicked off his mini-UK tour ahead of the release of his latest album.
The pop superstar will be releasing - (Subtract) on 5 May. The first single ‘Eyes Closed’ was released on Friday (24 March) as he prepares to headline back-to-back shows at The O2 in London.
Sheeran will also be playing shows in Glasgow and Dublin to mark the release of his latest single. He performed the first show of the mini-tour in Manchester on Thursday (23 March) night.
The concert at the AO Arena gives a peak into what to expect from his setlist in the coming days. It includes a hint at what to expect from his upcoming album.
Subtract is described in press material as the “last in his decade-spanning mathematical album era”. It was written against a backdrop of personal turmoil including the loss of his close friend Jamal Edwards.
What is Ed Sheeran’s setlist for UK tour?
The first show on his mini-run of shows ahead of the release of his fifth studio album - (Subtract). He played the following songs at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday (23 March), according to Setlist.fm:
- Give Me Love (Extended Version)
- I’m a Mess
- Shivers
- The City
- Don’t / No Diggity
- Tenerife Sea
- The A Team
- Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi cover) (Snippet)
- Dive
- Castle on the Hill
- Lego House
- U.N.I.
- Overpass Graffiti
- Freefalling / Thinking Out Loud (Snippet of Freefalling)
- One / Photograph
- Eyes Closed (Live debut)
- Perfect
- Bloodstream
- The Parting Glass ([traditional] cover)
- Afterglow
Encore
- Shape of You
- Bad Habits
- You Need Me, I Don’t Need You (Extended Version)
What are the lyrics for Eyes Closed?
Ed Sheeran’s new single was released on Friday, 23 March, but had its debut the night before in Manchester. If you have listened to it, you might be wondering what the lyrics are. Genius reports that the words to the song are:
Verse One
I know it's a bad idea
But how can I help myself?
Been inside for most this year
And I thought a few drinks, they might help
It's been a while, my dear
Dealin' with the cards life dealt
I'm still holdin' back these tears
While my friends are somewhere else
Pre-chorus
I pictured this year a little bit different when it hit February
I step in the bar, it hit me so hard, oh, how can it be this heavy?
Every song reminds me you're gone and I feel thе lump form in my throat
'Cause I'm here alone
Chorus
Just dancin' with my eyes closed
'Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin' so slow
And I don't know what else that I can do
So I'll keep dancin' with my
Post-chorus
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
So I'll keep dancin' with my
Verse Two
Delusion is here again
And I think you'll come home soon
A word brings me right back in
Then it's only me that's in this room
I guess I could just pretend
The colours are more than blue
But I lost more than my friend
I can't help but missin' you
Pre-chorus
I pictured this month a little bit different, no one is ever ready
And when it unfolds you get in a hole, oh, how can it be this heavy?
Everything changes, nothing's the same, except the truth is now, you're gone
And life just goes on
Chorus
Just dancin’ with my eyes closed
‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin’ so slow
And I don’t know what else that I can do
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Post-Chorus
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
So I'll keep dancin' with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin' with my
Bridge
They're shutting the bar, they're cleanin' the floor
And everyone is already home
But I'm on my own
Chorus
Still dancin’ with my eyes closed
‘Cause everywhere I look, I still see you
Time is movin’ so slow
And I don’t know what else that I can do
So I’ll keep dancin’ with my
Post-Chorus
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin' with my
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Eye-eye-eye-eyes (Closed)
Eye-eye-eye-eyes
Oh, I keep dancin' with my
What are Ed Sheeran’s tour dates?
He will play the following shows over the nex week:
- Thursday 23 March - Manchester, AO Arena
- Friday 24 March - London - The O2 Arena
- Saturday 25 March - London - The O2 Arena
- Tuesday 28 March - Glasgow, Hydro Arena
- Thursday 30 March - Dublin, 3Arena
- Sunday 2 April - Paris, Accor Arena