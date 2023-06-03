Ed Sheeran is on tour in the United States for his numbers tour

Ed Sheeran is playing some of the biggest venues in the US as part of his latest tour.

The British singer's run of stadium shows in support his new album - which was released in May 2023. He will be playing gigs across North America throughout the summer.

Prior to the release of the album he played a run of shows in the UK including London, Manchester and Glasgow. The North American leg is the final run of shows on the +–=÷× Tour and it comes to an end in September.

But how long will Ed Sheeran be on stage for? Here is all you need to know:

How long are Ed Sheeran's concerts?

During the show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Ed Sheeran performed a set lasting from 8.30pm to 10.45pm - 2 hours and 15 minutes. The pop star has performed sets of around 23 songs on each night of the US leg.

What time does Philadelphia concert start and end?

The doors for the venue will open at 4.30pm local time and the concert will begin at 6pm. Two support acts will perform before Ed Sheeran takes to the stage.