Why Jennifer Lopez posing for Intimissimi collab at 54 & Kim Cattrall in Kim K’s Skims campaign at 67 can only help quash the ‘invisibility’ war on older women

JLo and Kim Cattrall are empowering midlife women, it is time to not allow ourselves to be invisble! Photographs by Getty

I am utterly thrilled to see Jennifer Lopez, 54, looking absolutely incredible as she poses in lingerie for her Intimissimi collab, just as I was delighted to see actress Kim Cattrall, 67, posing for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims. Why am I so thrilled? Well, because Jennifer Lopez and Kim Cattrall are showing the whole world that women don’t have to be invisible just because they are over the age of 50.

I am so tired (mentally, not physically) of reading articles such as ‘Why Are Women Over Fifty Invisible in the Workplace?’ How older women can combat feeling invisible or unseen in social situations’ and ‘Will you become Invisible As You Age?’ I am not fatigued because I don’t believe in the essence of these articles, on the contrary, in a survey conducted by Gransnet 70 per cent of women believe that women become ‘invisible’ as they get older, but only a third think the sample applies to men. Although some may argue that Jennifer Lopez and Kim Cattrall are no ‘ordinary older’ women and they are the exception rather than the rule, I still see the fact that they were chosen over ‘younger’ models as a huge positive as it is without a doubt a big step forward in combating the notion that women become invisible when they hit a certain age milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked recently how she felt about being asked to be part of the Skims campaign at the age of 67, Kim said “When I look back on what 40 and 50 and now 60 looks like, how that, I feel we’ve come a long way. What’s changed the most is my attitude towards ageing. I’m saying yes to things that are positive and nurturing for me. I want to celebrate these years that I have.” I totally concur with Kim when she says ‘We’ve come a long way.’ but if we are still writing articles about the invisibility of midlife women, there is still a long way to go. When Helen Mirren attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, she rocked up with blue hair that worked with her powder blue dress perfectly. I love her unabashed confidence and thoroughly agree with her comment about not conforming to rules. She said “I grew up in a world where there were all kinds of rules as far as women were concerned, and then saw people like Madonna come along, and break them all. She was totally a woman after my own heart. All rules are made to be broken.”

For those who haven’t read my article about Madonna ‘It should not be about Madonna’s age but her Celebration tour, I clearly have issues when it comes to defending celebrities and women generally when it comes to their age. I have always been a huge fan of the French philosopher Simone de Beauvoir and this quote by her still strikes a chord with me in 2023. “It is perfectly natural for the future woman to feel indignant at the limitations posed upon her by her sex. The real question is not why she should reject them: the problem is rather to understand why she accepts them.”