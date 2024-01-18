After Dua Lipa was spotted with alleged boyfriend Callum Turner, we take a look at the singer's complete dating history and timeline

Dua Lipa has appeared to confirm her relationship with Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner after the pair were pictured sharing an intimate moment on a balcony in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening (January 16).

The news follows reports of the pair spotted dancing together after the Golden Globes Ceremony last week. In a video captured by TMZ, it appears both actors share a slow-dance whilst embracing one another.

But what is Dua Lipa's complete dating history? Here's everything you need to know.

What is Dua Lipa's dating history? - timeline

Dua Lipa begins relationship with Isaac Crew - 2015

From 2015, Dua started dating British model and YouTube star, Isaac Crew The pair reportedly had an on-and-off-again relationship, calling it quits in 2017 but getting back together in 2018. Crew was popular for his foodie YouTube channel Dirty Dishes - now renamed Isaac Crew - where he cooked healthy dishes and recipes.

In 2019, the pair were seen at the Met Gala together but reportedly broke up later that year.

Dua dates Paul Klein - August 2017

While her relationship with Crew was on-and-off, Dua reportedly started seeing LANY singer Paul Klein for around five months. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Klein admitted the break up was tough for him.

Dua reportedly started seeing LANY singer Paul Klein for around five months

"I never felt a pain like that,” he said. “I’m not trying to be dramatic here. I think that was the first time I’ve ever been in love, and I never felt anything like that in my life.”

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid start dating - July 2019

Hadid and the British singer have been together since 2019. Rumours of their relationship were first sparked when Dua Lipa was seen attending Hadid’s birthday party. In July of 2019, the pair were seen cosying up together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London.

In August of that same year, the couple went Instagram official, sharing pictures of the two of them enjoying a festival in Kosovo together. They made their first appearance as a couple in September 2019, where they attended the Marc Jacobs fashion show to watch Bella and Gigi on the runway.

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid break up - December 2021

Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid haven't directly addressed their split after reports suggested the pair were initially “taking a break” in December 2021. However, in May 2022, Dua confirmed the news by telling Vogue she's content with her 'single life'.

"The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” the singer said. "The fact is women can enjoy their own company and for that they only need willpower."

Dua Lipa's relationship with Romain Gravas - January 2023

In early 2023, Dua Lipa was spotted holding hands with French director Romain Gavras after leaving the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. In May 2023, the pair went public with their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival.

Dua Lipa with French director Romain Gavras

The Grammy-nominated director is best known for making M.I.A.’s Bad Girls, in which he won a MTV Video Music award for. He has directed three feature films including Our Day Will Come and Athena - which was released on Netflix in 2022.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gravas split - December 2023

In December 2023, the pair allegedly split. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Dua Lipa reflected on her recent break-up, telling the magazine her relationship ended 'in a nice way' and that it had taught her a lot.