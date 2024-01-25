Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Colour Purple movie will be coming to UK cinemas near you this week. The screen adaptation of the Broadway musical was produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The film, which originally aired in 1985 was based on the novel of the same name by Alice Walker. Described by Oprah as one of the "national anthems for women’s empowerment", it tells a story of strength and sisterhood in Black, rural America.

The cast will see Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks who both starred in the Broadway production as Celie and Sofia reprise their roles for the big screen. Brooks performance has already won the film's only Oscar nod, with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

The film was released for US audiences on Christmas Day, and the wait for UK viewers is now almost over. Here's everything you need to know about The Colour Purple and how to watch it in the UK.

What is The Colour Purple movie about?

The Colour Purple is a screen adaptation of the Broadway musical that is based on the 1983 novel and 1985 film of the same name. The synopsis reads: "Torn apart from her sister and her children, Celie faces many hardships in life, including an abusive husband. With support from a sultry singer named Shug Avery, as well as her stand-her-ground stepdaughter, Celie ultimately finds extraordinary strength in the unbreakable bonds of a new kind of sisterhood."

The Colour Purple trailer

Warner Bros. have released two trailers for the upcoming movie, you can watch the latest trailer below.

Who stars in the The Colour Purple?

Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks both starred in the Broadway production as Celie and Sofia and have reprised their roles for the big screen adaptation. They will joined by Halle Bailey as Nettie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Colman Domingo as Mister, H.E.R. as Squeak and Corey Hawkins as Harpo, whilst Ciara will appear as an adult Nettie.

Is The Colour Purple a musical?

Based on the adaptation of the Broadway show, The Colour Purple film is indeed a musical. The soundtrack from the film has been released on an album, with tracks from artists including Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, and more helping to set the scene.

When can I watch The Colour Purple in the UK?

The Colour Purple movie will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday, January 26. The film was released in the US in December on Christmas Day and as of yet is not available to stream for UK viewers.

Was The Colour Purple nominated for an Oscar?