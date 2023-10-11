It was a movie that solidified her as the “Queen of All Media” but what is Oprah Winfrey’s involvement in the new remake of ‘The Color Purple’?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

That celebrated production earned a host of Tony Award nominations in 2006, ultimately picking up one award from the 11 it was nominated for but a big award at that - with LaChanze picking up the Best Actress in a Leading Role award. That year was dominated by both ‘The History Boys’ and ‘Jersey Boys,’ giving you an idea of the strong competition the production was up against.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

R&B artist Fantasia will be taking on the role that Oprah Winfrey made famous, portraying the main character Cecile. The role was Oprah Winfrey’s first in a feature film, with the “Queen of All Media” earning an Oscar nomination at the 58th Academy Awards alongside co-star Margaret Avery for Best Supporting Actress.

What is ‘The Color Purple’ about?

"In the deep American South during the early 20th century, 'The Color Purple' weaves a compelling tale of courage, resilience, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. The story revolves around Celie, a young African American woman who faces a lifetime of heart-wrenching challenges, from the cruelty of her stepfather to the oppressive society in which she lives.”

“When her beloved sister Nettie disappears, Celie begins a series of heartfelt letters to God, revealing her innermost thoughts and struggles.”

Who is starring in the remake of ‘The Color Purple’?

IMDB has listed the following performers as being cast in ‘The Color Purple’

Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris-Johnson

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Celie

Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery

Danielle Brooks as Sofia

Colman Domingo as Albert "Mister" Johnson

Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson

H.E.R. as Squeak / Mary Agnes

Ciara as Nettie Harris

Halle Bailey as a young Nettie

Aunjanue Ellis as Mama

Jon Batiste as Grady

Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister Johnson

David Alan Grier as Rev. Samuel Avery

Deon Cole as Alfonso

Tamela J. Mann as First Lady

Stephen Hill as Henry "Buster" Broadnax

Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie

What is Oprah Winfrey’s involvement in the remake of ‘The Color Purple’

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Oprah Winfrey will not make a cameo in the film (that we know of so far), the film has had such an impact on her that she is one of the producers of the remake. Another former member of the 1985 original is also a producer of this version - the film’s original director, Steven Speilberg.

When is ‘The Color Purple’ released?