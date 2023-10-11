New trailer arrives for The Color Purple; who is in it and what is Oprah Winfrey’s involvement?
It was a movie that solidified her as the “Queen of All Media” but what is Oprah Winfrey’s involvement in the new remake of ‘The Color Purple’?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The remake of the 1985 Steve Speilberg film, ‘The Color Purple,’ itself based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 book by Alice Walker, has seen a brand new trailer released earlier this week - ahead of its scheduled release date for the 2023 Christmas Season. The film itself however isn’t a simple frame-for-frame remake, as director Blitz Bazawule instead is basing this new adaptation from the musical that first premiered on Broadway in 2005.
That celebrated production earned a host of Tony Award nominations in 2006, ultimately picking up one award from the 11 it was nominated for but a big award at that - with LaChanze picking up the Best Actress in a Leading Role award. That year was dominated by both ‘The History Boys’ and ‘Jersey Boys,’ giving you an idea of the strong competition the production was up against.
Advertisement
Advertisement
R&B artist Fantasia will be taking on the role that Oprah Winfrey made famous, portraying the main character Cecile. The role was Oprah Winfrey’s first in a feature film, with the “Queen of All Media” earning an Oscar nomination at the 58th Academy Awards alongside co-star Margaret Avery for Best Supporting Actress.
What is ‘The Color Purple’ about?
"In the deep American South during the early 20th century, 'The Color Purple' weaves a compelling tale of courage, resilience, and the enduring strength of the human spirit. The story revolves around Celie, a young African American woman who faces a lifetime of heart-wrenching challenges, from the cruelty of her stepfather to the oppressive society in which she lives.”
“When her beloved sister Nettie disappears, Celie begins a series of heartfelt letters to God, revealing her innermost thoughts and struggles.”
Who is starring in the remake of ‘The Color Purple’?
IMDB has listed the following performers as being cast in ‘The Color Purple’
- Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris-Johnson
- Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as young Celie
- Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery
- Danielle Brooks as Sofia
- Colman Domingo as Albert "Mister" Johnson
- Corey Hawkins as Harpo Johnson
- H.E.R. as Squeak / Mary Agnes
- Ciara as Nettie Harris
- Halle Bailey as a young Nettie
- Aunjanue Ellis as Mama
- Jon Batiste as Grady
- Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister Johnson
- David Alan Grier as Rev. Samuel Avery
- Deon Cole as Alfonso
- Tamela J. Mann as First Lady
- Stephen Hill as Henry "Buster" Broadnax
- Elizabeth Marvel as Miss Millie
What is Oprah Winfrey’s involvement in the remake of ‘The Color Purple’
Advertisement
Advertisement
While Oprah Winfrey will not make a cameo in the film (that we know of so far), the film has had such an impact on her that she is one of the producers of the remake. Another former member of the 1985 original is also a producer of this version - the film’s original director, Steven Speilberg.
When is ‘The Color Purple’ released?
The Color Purple is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 25, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures.