Mean Girls 2024 is a musical based on the original 2004 movie starring Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Mean Girls is back, this time with a new cast as the revival is set to land in cinemas this January. Inspired by the 2004 original and adapted from the 2018 Tony-nominated Broadway musical, we're rejoining Regina George and The Plastics for a new take on the iconic story from the noughties.

Written and starring original screenwriter Tina Fey (30 Rock) who is reprising her role as Ms Norbury, the musical soundtrack is composed by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin.

The plot is expected to follow the same storyline, with Mare of Easttown's Angourie Rice taking up the lead as Cady Heron and Reneé Rapp starring as the Queen of the Plastics, Regina George. Here's everything you need to know about who is starring in Mean Girls 2024 and when you can watch it in the UK.

What is Mean Girls 2024 about?

Mean Girls 2024 is an adaptation of the 2018 musical based on the 2004 movie so we can expect the same plot but with a few twists. Just like the original film, we follow awkward teenager Cady Heron, who moves to North Shore High School and along with new friends Janis and Damon devises a plan to infiltrate The Plastics, led by notorious popular girl Regina George.

Is there a trailer for Mean Girls 2024?

Yes, the trailer dropped on November 8. Set to Olivia Rodrigo's "Get Him Back!", it starts with the declaration, "This is not your mother's Mean Girls". Ouch. You can watch the trailer for Mean Girls 2024 below.

Meet the cast for Mean Girls 2024

Mean Girls 2024 features a brand new cast, with a few familiar faces from the 2004 original. Angourie Rice takes up the lead as Cady Heron, with Reneé Rapp starring as the iconic Regina George. Tina Fey will be returning as Ms Norbury and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) plays a French teacher.

Lindsay Lohan will also feature in a small cameo role as a maths judge, but her role will not be connected to the original movie. Rachel McAdams has also revealed she was almost going to star in the revival, but it didn't work out, telling Variety: "Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end."

Here is the cast line-up for Mean Girls 2024:

Angourie Rice as Cady Heron

Reneé Rapp as Regina George

Auliʻi Cravalho as Janis 'Imi'ike

Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard

Avantika as Karen Shetty

Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners

Jenna Fischer as Ms Heron

Tina Fey as Ms Norbury

Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels

Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall

Jon Hamm as Coach Carr

Ashley Park as Madame Park

Busy Philipps as Mrs George

Mahi Alam as Kevin Ganatra

Is Mean Girls 2024 a musical?

Yes, the new Mean Girls is a musical. The film is based on the adaptation of the Tony-nominated 2018 Broadway musical which is based on the 2004 film.

How can you listen to the Mean Girls soundtrack?

The Mean Girls 2024 soundtrack is available to listen to on Apple Music and Spotify. The Mean Girls revival is a musical, the songs are composed by Jeff Richmond with lyrics by Nell Benjamin and are performed by the cast, alongside artists including Megan Thee Stallion.

Is there a post-credits scene in Mean Girls 2024?

It has been confirmed that there is a post-credits scene in Mean Girls, however it isn't hinting at a Mean Girls 2, instead it's a very short snippet and will offer an additional clip into a moment from the movie.

When is the release date for Mean Girls 2024?