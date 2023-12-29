Every film coming to UK cinemas in January 2024, from One Life to Jackdaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The slate for films coming out in 2024 is already packed, and January sees 13 new movies released in UK cinemas. The year begins with a period drama biopic, but there’s also romance, comedy, sports, and horror films coming out next month. These are all the films getting a cinematic release in the UK in January:

Mean Girls, The Color Purple, Poor Things, One Life

One Life - January 1

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A life-affirming film about a man who rescued more than 600 Czech Jewish children from the Holocaust and found them new homes in Britain on the eve of the Second World War. Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins plays an older Nicholas Winton in this biopic drama.

Night Swim - January 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

This gruesome horror flick follows a family tormented by an evil spirit living in their swimming pool. It’s the latest scary movie from Blumhouse, the production company behind Five Nights at Freddy’s, Insidious: The Red Door, and M3GAN.

Poor Things - January 12

A surreal period drama take on Frankenstein, Poor Things stars Emma Stone as Bella Baxter, a young recently deceased woman, and Mark Ruffalo as the eccentric scientist who brings her back to life. It’s a romantic comedy with a twist.

Jason Statham in The Beekeeper

The Beekeeper - January 12

Jason Statham stars in this high octane action thriller as a man hell-bent on vengeance against those who wronged him. When it is revealed that he is former operative for the shadowy organisation known as The Beekeepers, his mission becomes a matter of national security.

The Boys in The Boat - January 12

This historical sports drama follows the University of Washington's rowing team as they compete for gold in the 1936 Olympics. The film is directed by none other than George Clooney, and stars Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, and Hadley Robinson.

The Holdovers - January 19

Advertisement

Advertisement

A sweet comedy drama starring Paul Giamatti and Dominic Sessa in his film debut. A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go.

Mean Girls - January 19

The remake of the 2004 Lindsay Lohan classic chick flick takes place at a modern high school, but the petty dramas and social politics are the same as they ever were. Spider-Man star Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron, a new girl who gets in with the Plastics but mucks things up by falling for Regina George’s ex.

The End Where We Start From - January 19

Everything Jodie Comer touches turns to gold, so her new environmental drama will be one to watch. Comer plays a mother who is trying to make her way home with a newborn baby when a weather crisis leaves London submerged in floodwater.

The Book of Clarence

The Book of Clarence - January 19

Biblical comedy with Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, David Oyelowo, The Book of Clarence, follows a gladiator searching for a better life for his family. Clarence follows Jesus, an up and coming messiah, and decides to copy his methods in a get rich quick scheme.

National Theatre Live: Dear Britain - January 25

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joseph Fiennes plays England manager Gareth Southgate as he attempts to redeem himself for missing the penalty that sent his team out of the Euro ‘96 semi-finals. James Graham’s play is performed live at the National Theatre and will be available to watch in cinemas across the country.

The Color Purple - January 26

Another remake this month, the original film, based on Alice Walker’s book, was directed by Steven Spielberg in 1985. This time Blitz Bazawule directs the musical adaptation about a Black woman living in the American south in the 20th century. As she experiences hardship and abuse, she also finds strength through the bonds of sisterhood.

All Of Us Strangers - January 26

This intriguing fantasy romance stars Andrew Scott as Adam, a man who returns to his childhood home decades after his parents’ death, and begins a relationship with Harry, played by Paul Mescal. Adam finds that his parents are living just as they were before they died and reunites with them, but struggles to accept that they are real.

Jackdaw- January 26