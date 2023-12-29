Golden Globes 2024: Where to watch this year’s Best Film nominations on streaming services or in cinemas
How to watch this year's “Best Film” contenders from the 2024 Golden Globe awards in the United Kingdom - are they streaming or released in UK cinemas yet?
The 81st Golden Globe Awards is set to kick off the 2024 awards season next weekend, with many using the ceremony as a gauge to help cement early Oscar predictions and gain a general flavour of what to expect ahead of the Emmys and the BAFTAs as part of the road to the Academy Awards.
While there have been some obvious inclusions in the awards race this year in the field of cinema, with “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” two standout nominees at the Golden Globes, several festival darlings NationalWorld has covered throughout our Cannes, London and Venice Film Festival coverage have also landed on the list - including French film “Anatomy of a Fall” which earned the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Though a number of the films that are on the shortlist for a Golden Globe are available to rent or purchase through digital streaming services such as Prime Video or Rakuten TV, several others have yet to see their cinematic release in the United Kingdom or just coming to the end of their theatrical life before starting afresh on streaming services.
So ahead of the 81st Golden Globes ceremony next weekend, where can you catch up on this year’s nominees in the Drama, Music or Comedy and Animated Best Film categories in the United Kingdom and throw yourself, along with NationalWorld throughout the start of 2024, into the start of awards season.
Where can I watch the nominees for the “Best Film” Golden Globe award?
All information is correct as of writing.
Best Film - Drama
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - still screening in selected cinemas; see local listings
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms
- “Maestro” - available to stream on Netflix
- “Oppenheimer” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms
- “Past Lives” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms
- “The Zone of Interest” - scheduled for UK cinema release on February 2 2024
Best Film - Music or Comedy
- “Air” - available to stream on Prime Video
- “American Fiction” - scheduled for UK cinema release on February 2 2024
- “Barbie” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms
- “The Holdovers” - scheduled for UK cinema release on January 19 2024
- “May December” - available to stream on Netflix
- “Poor Things” - scheduled for UK cinema release on January 19 2024
Best Animated Film
- “The Boy and the Heron” - currently screening in cinemas nationwide; see local listings
- “Elemental” - available to stream on Disney+
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” - streaming now on Sky Movies and NOW TV
- “Suzume” - available to stream through Crunchy Roll
- “Wish” - still screening in selected cinemas nationwide; see local listings
When do the Golden Globes take place?
The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held on January 7 2024 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA.
How I can watch live coverage of the 2024 Golden Globes in the United Kingdom?
Last year, UK viewers could watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sky and NOW, but this year the show will be available in the UK exclusively through streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers and is billed at £6.99 per month after that.
