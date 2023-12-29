How to watch this year's “Best Film” contenders from the 2024 Golden Globe awards in the United Kingdom - are they streaming or released in UK cinemas yet?

"Barbie" and "The Holdovers" have both received Golden Globe nominations ahead of the 2024 event, but can you stream any of the Best Film nominees in the UK? (Credit: Warner Bros/Miramax)

The 81st Golden Globe Awards is set to kick off the 2024 awards season next weekend, with many using the ceremony as a gauge to help cement early Oscar predictions and gain a general flavour of what to expect ahead of the Emmys and the BAFTAs as part of the road to the Academy Awards.

Though a number of the films that are on the shortlist for a Golden Globe are available to rent or purchase through digital streaming services such as Prime Video or Rakuten TV, several others have yet to see their cinematic release in the United Kingdom or just coming to the end of their theatrical life before starting afresh on streaming services.

So ahead of the 81st Golden Globes ceremony next weekend, where can you catch up on this year’s nominees in the Drama, Music or Comedy and Animated Best Film categories in the United Kingdom and throw yourself, along with NationalWorld throughout the start of 2024, into the start of awards season.

Where can I watch the nominees for the “Best Film” Golden Globe award?

All information is correct as of writing.

Best Film - Drama

Best Film - Music or Comedy

“Air” - available to stream on Prime Video

“American Fiction” - scheduled for UK cinema release on February 2 2024

“Barbie” - available to rent or buy through all leading digital streaming platforms

“The Holdovers” - scheduled for UK cinema release on January 19 2024

“May December” - available to stream on Netflix

“Poor Things” - scheduled for UK cinema release on January 19 2024

Best Animated Film

