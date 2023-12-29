Golden Globes 2024: betting odds ahead of the first ceremony of the 2024 awards season, including Best Film
With a week until the 2024 awards season kicks off with the 2024 Golden Globes, who are the current favourites to win an award on the Road to the Oscars 2024?
The Road to the Oscars 2024 officially kicks off next weekend with the first of a speight of awards ceremonies ringing in the New Year. The annual Golden Globes is often viewed as an indicator of what to expect ahead of the 96th Academy Awards in terms of winners and though nothing is guaranteed, the “Best Film” and “Best Actor/Actress” award winners have more often than not gone on to collect the Oscar for the very same category.
In what was a marquee year for cinema, with audiences flocking to cinemas for “Barbenhimer” earlier in 2023, it comes as no surprise that both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are the front runners for Best Dramatic Film and Best Film - Comedy or Musical, with Christopher Nolan the clear favourite to pick up the Best Director, however, the recent release of Bradley Cooper’s biopic, “Maestro,” about the life of Leonard Bernstein has seen the director and actor overtake “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor in a Dramatic Performance going.
Even Margot Robbie’s reign as a favourite to win an acting going has fallen wayside after the recent release of Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest collaboration with Emma Stone, “Poor Things.” Stone’s performance has seen her emerge as the favourite to pick up the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical gong, while “The Holdovers,” a darling on the 2023 film festival circuit, has earned nods for both Paul Giamatti in the Best Actor - Comedy or Musical category and Da'Vine Joy Randolph the favourite to win Best Supporting Actress.
A late starter to the awards races, former Oscar winner Jodie Foster has made a last-ditch race for the consideration of award votes for her role opposite Annette Benning in “Nyad,” while despite the financial success of Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” it is Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” that is currently the favourite to win the Golden Globe for Best Animated Film.
What are the betting odds for the main categories of the 2024 Golden Globes?
Information sourced from Gold Derby and odds are correct as of writing:
Best Film - Drama
- “Oppenheimer” - 17/5
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” - 39/10
- “Maestro” - 11/2
- “Past Lives” - 11/2
- “Anatomy of a Fall” - 13/2
Best Film - Comedy or Musical
- “Barbie” (18/5)
- “Poor Things” (19/5)
- “American Fiction” (5/1)
- “The Holdovers” (11/2)
- “May December” (13/2)
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” (82/25)
- Martin Scorsese- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (4/1)
- Greta Gerwig - “Barbie” (5/1)
- Yorgos Lanthimos - “Poor Things” (11/2)
- Celine Song - Past Lives (13/2)
Best Actress - Drama (Film)
- Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (17/5)
- Sandra Huller - “Anatomy of a Fall” (9/2)
- Carey Mulligan - “Maestro” (9/4)
- Greta Lee - “Past Lives” (11/2)
- Annette Bening - “Nyad” (13/2)
Best Actor - Drama (Film)
- Bradley Cooper - “Maestro” (69/20)
- Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer” (19/5)
- Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (5/1)
- Colman Domingo - “Rustin” (6/1)
- Andrew Scott - “All of Us Strangers” (13/2)
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer” (18/5)
- Ryan Gosling - “Barbie” (4/1)
- Charles Melton - “May December” (5/1)
- Mark Ruffalo - “Poor Things” (11/2)
- Robert De Niro - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (13/2)
Best Supporting Actress
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers” (69/20)
- Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple” (4/1)
- Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer” (5/1)
- Julianne Moore - “May December” (6/1)
- Jodie Foster - “Nyad” (13/2)
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
- Emma Stone - “Poor Things” (10/3)
- Margot Robbie - “Barbie” (4/1)
- Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple” (5/1)
- Natalie Portman - “May December” (11/2)
- Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves” (13/2)
Best Actor - Comedy or Musical
- Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers” (69/20)
- Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction” (37/10)
- Matt Damon - “Air” (11/2)
- Timothee Chalamet - “Wonka” (11/2)
- Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario” (13/2)
Best Animated Film
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (17/5)
- “The Boy and the Heron” (19/5)
- “Elemental” (5/1)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (6/1)
- “Suzume” (13/2)
Where can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes on TV?
Last year, UK viewers could watch the Golden Globe Awards on Sky and NOW, but this year the show will be available in the UK exclusively through streaming service Paramount+. Paramount+ currently offers a seven-day free trial to new subscribers and is billed at £6.99 per month after that.
