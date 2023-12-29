With a week until the 2024 awards season kicks off with the 2024 Golden Globes, who are the current favourites to win an award on the Road to the Oscars 2024?

[L-R] Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone are among the favourites to win awards at next week's 2024 Golden Globes ceremony (Credit: Searchlight Films/MGM)

The Road to the Oscars 2024 officially kicks off next weekend with the first of a speight of awards ceremonies ringing in the New Year. The annual Golden Globes is often viewed as an indicator of what to expect ahead of the 96th Academy Awards in terms of winners and though nothing is guaranteed, the “Best Film” and “Best Actor/Actress” award winners have more often than not gone on to collect the Oscar for the very same category.

In what was a marquee year for cinema, with audiences flocking to cinemas for “Barbenhimer” earlier in 2023, it comes as no surprise that both “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are the front runners for Best Dramatic Film and Best Film - Comedy or Musical, with Christopher Nolan the clear favourite to pick up the Best Director, however, the recent release of Bradley Cooper’s biopic, “Maestro,” about the life of Leonard Bernstein has seen the director and actor overtake “Oppenheimer” star Cillian Murphy for the Best Actor in a Dramatic Performance going.

What are the betting odds for the main categories of the 2024 Golden Globes?

Information sourced from Gold Derby and odds are correct as of writing:

Best Film - Drama

“Oppenheimer” - 17/5

“Killers of the Flower Moon” - 39/10

“Maestro” - 11/2

“Past Lives” - 11/2

“Anatomy of a Fall” - 13/2

Best Film - Comedy or Musical

“Barbie” (18/5) “Poor Things” (19/5) “American Fiction” (5/1) “The Holdovers” (11/2) “May December” (13/2)

Best Director

Christopher Nolan - “Oppenheimer” (82/25) Martin Scorsese- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (4/1) Greta Gerwig - “Barbie” (5/1) Yorgos Lanthimos - “Poor Things” (11/2) Celine Song - Past Lives (13/2)

Best Actress - Drama (Film)

Lily Gladstone - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (17/5) Sandra Huller - “Anatomy of a Fall” (9/2) Carey Mulligan - “Maestro” (9/4) Greta Lee - “Past Lives” (11/2) Annette Bening - “Nyad” (13/2)

Best Actor - Drama (Film)

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro (Photo: Jason McDonald/Netflix)

Bradley Cooper - “Maestro” (69/20) Cillian Murphy - “Oppenheimer” (19/5) Leonardo DiCaprio - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (5/1) Colman Domingo - “Rustin” (6/1) Andrew Scott - “All of Us Strangers” (13/2)

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer” (18/5) Ryan Gosling - “Barbie” (4/1) Charles Melton - “May December” (5/1) Mark Ruffalo - “Poor Things” (11/2) Robert De Niro - “Killers of the Flower Moon” (13/2)

Best Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers” (69/20) Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple” (4/1) Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer” (5/1) Julianne Moore - “May December” (6/1) Jodie Foster - “Nyad” (13/2)

Best Actress - Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone - “Poor Things” (10/3) Margot Robbie - “Barbie” (4/1) Fantasia Barrino - “The Color Purple” (5/1) Natalie Portman - “May December” (11/2) Alma Pöysti - “Fallen Leaves” (13/2)

Alexander Payne's film about a youngster having to spend his Christmas break at a boarding school with a curmudgeonly teacher, played beautifully by Paul Giamatti.

Best Actor - Comedy or Musical

Paul Giamatti - “The Holdovers” (69/20) Jeffrey Wright - “American Fiction” (37/10) Matt Damon - “Air” (11/2) Timothee Chalamet - “Wonka” (11/2) Nicolas Cage - “Dream Scenario” (13/2)

Best Animated Film

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (17/5) “The Boy and the Heron” (19/5) “Elemental” (5/1) “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (6/1) “Suzume” (13/2)

Where can I watch the 2024 Golden Globes on TV?