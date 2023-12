Dune: Part 2, Deadpool 3, and A Quiet Place: Day One are among the 2024 films delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike

A huge slate of films and TV shows are due out next year, but delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strikes earlier this year means that the release dates on many projects have been pushed back.

The strike action involving 160,000 actors took place over 118 days from June to November 2023, and overlapped with the WGA strike action which lasted from May to September, and was the largest actors’ strike in the history of Hollywood.

In November, a deal was reached with the studios which included immediate pay rises for background actors, protections against artificial intelligence, and streaming bonuses. However, with almost one third of the year spent on the picket line, the strike will have a huge impact on the slate of films scheduled for 2024 and beyond.

Which films have been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strikes?

Films originally due out in 2023

White Bird - delayed from August 18 2023 to October 4 2024

Force of Nature: The Dry 2 - delayed from August 24 2023 February 8 2024

Lift - delayed from August 25 2023 to January 12 2024

Challengers - delayed from September 15 2023 to April 26 2024

Drive-Away Dolls - delayed from September 22 2023 to February 23 2024

Kraven the Hunter - delayed from October 6 2023 to August 30 2024

Damsel - delayed from October 13 2023 to March 8 2024

The Underdoggs - delayed from October 20 2023 to January 26 2024

Dune: Part Two - delayed from November 3 2023 to March 1 2024

A Family Affair - delayed from November 17 2023 to 2024 TBC

Red One - delayed from December 2023 to November 15 2024

The Bikeriders - delayed from December 1 2023 to June 21 2024

Magazine Dreams - delayed from December 8 2023 to 2024 TBC

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire - delayed from December 20 2023 to March 29 2024

Spaceman - delayed from 2023 to March 1 2024

Players - delayed from 2023 to 2024 TBC

Shirley - delayed from 2023 to 2024 TBC

Helen Mirren period drama White Bird is one of the worst affected films, having been delayed by 14 months

Films delayed in 2024

Alto Knights - delayed from February 2 2024 to November 15 2024

Bob Marley: One Love - delayed from January 12 2024 to February 14 2024

Deadpool 3 - delayed from May 3 2024 to July 26 2024

The Fall Guy - delayed from March 1 2024 to May 3 2024

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire - delayed from March 15 2024 to April 12 2024

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim - delayed from April 12 2024 to December 13, 2024

Mufasa: The Lion King - delayed from July 5 2024 to December 20 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One - delayed from March 8 2024 to June 28, 2024

Venom: Let There Be Carnage sequel - delayed from July 12 2024 to November 8 2024

Films delayed until 2025