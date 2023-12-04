What’s on Disney+ in 2024: Disney+ announces first slate of shows scheduled for premiere in the New Year
Disney+ have announced the first slate of new and returning productions to the platform for 2024, including "Happy Valley" creator Sally Wainwright's latest work
Disney+ has officially announced a lineup of exclusive titles premiering in the UK & Ireland next year. Among the highlighted releases are FX’s adaptation of James Clavell’s bestseller “Shōgun,” the star-studded drama series “Rivals” based on Jilly Cooper’s iconic novel, the UK original action series “Renegade Nell” created by Sally Wainwright, Marvel Studios' highly-anticipated "Echo" series, and Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Acolyte," exploring secrets in the final days of the High Republic era.
Directed by Ben Taylor and created by Sally Wainwright, the UK Original series “Renegade Nell” stars Louisa Harland and is set to premiere in Spring 2024. The series follows Nell Jackson, framed for murder and on the run with her sisters, turning to highway robbery for survival.
Other UK Originals for 2024 include the second season of the award-winning comedy series “Extraordinary,” the documentary series “Camden” featuring music acts and executive produced by Dua Lipa, the drama series “Shardlake” based on C.J. Sansom’s Tudor murder mysteries, the unscripted fashion series “In Vogue,” and the star-studded drama series “Rivals.”
Disney+’s general entertainment offering expands in 2024 with the addition of the epic drama “Shōgun” set in 1600s Japan and the limited series “FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans” from Ryan Murphy, set in high society New York. Other arrivals include “Vanderpump Villa,” “Black Cake,” and “Death And Other Details.” Marvel Studios’ “Echo” is set to debut on January 10, 2024, exploring the origin story of Maya Lopez. The highly-anticipated “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries” series is also slated for 2024, with Kathryn Hahn reprising her role.
“Star Wars: The Acolyte'' is scheduled to premiere in 2024, offering a mystery-thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era. Another addition is “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” following four kids lost in the galaxy, set to arrive in 2024. "A Real Bug’s Life” and “Queens” are set to launch on Disney+ and National Geographic this year. “A Real Bug’s Life” explores micro bug worlds globally, inspired by Disney and Pixar's “A Bug's Life,” while “Queens” narrated by Angela Bassett tells the story of female leaders around the world.
There will also be the returns of “Monsters at Work” and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” while younger audiences can anticipate “Disney Junior’s Ariel” and new seasons of “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “SuperKitties,” and “Mickey Mouse Funhouse.”
