After the success of “Happy Valley” with UK viewers, Sarah Lancashire picks up the prestigious Rose d’Or - but who else walked away with an award last night?

Sarah Lancashire picking up her award for Performance of the Year as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley at the Rose d'Or Awards in London (Credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com/PA Wire)

The Rose d'Or Awards, an international celebration of excellence in entertainment programming, took place in London and was hosted by comedian David Baddiel. Sarah Lancashire received the Best Performance Award for her outstanding work as a no-nonsense sergeant in the final season of Sally Wainwright's “Happy Valley”. Lancashire expressed her thrill and gratitude for the series and upon collecting her award said: “This is thrilling, (I want to) thank those who are responsible for bringing this amazing series to screen.”

Upon receiving his award, Demetriou said “What a lovely looking award this is. It needs to be said, David’s opening monologue is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard. Congratulations fellow nominees. This was a lovely night. Thank you so much. It’s really exciting.” Ayo Edebiri, In a pre-recorded speech, thanked the European Broadcasting Union for the award - “Thank you so much to Rose d’Or and EBU for this amazing award, it’s such an honour. I’m in astounding company, and to see any sort of acknowledgement for my work is beyond my wildest dreams. It’s a real privilege.”

Notable mentions also went to HBO’s “The White Lotus” for best drama and a lifetime achievement award for French director Josee Dayan. Lancashire, Dayan, and Edebiri join esteemed past recipients of Rose d'Or special awards, including David Attenborough, Ricky Gervais, and Joanna Lumley.

What is the Rose d’Or?

Jamie Demetriou picking up his award for Comedy and Entertainment for A Whole Lifetime with Jamie Demetriou at the Rose d'Or Awards in London (Credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com/PA Wire)

The Rose d'Or (Golden Rose) is an international awards festival recognizing excellence in entertainment programming. It honours outstanding achievements in television and radio content, including scripted and non-scripted shows, as well as formats. The Rose d'Or awards are presented annually, and they celebrate creativity, innovation, and quality in the field of entertainment.