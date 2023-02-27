Netflix special A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou is a surreal sketch comedy series following one man from birth to death

A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou is a new Netflix sketch comedy special which follows a human life from the womb to the grave through a series of songs and bizarre sketches.

The sketches feature a South African tech guru who gets into a heated altercation with an older man, a ghostly puppet incarnation Demetriou who sings from beyond the grave, and a man who strangles his friends whenever they bang on about their children.

Ultimately, the series follows a thread of existential fear of a wasted life, mixed in with plenty of slapstick and surrealist humour, reminiscent of Monty Python’s Meaning of Life.

Written by and starring Demetriou, the special is directed by Stath Lets Flats director Andrew Gaynord, and produced by Inbetweeners star Simon Bird, as well as Gaynord, Demetriou, Josh Cole, and Jonny Sweet.

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "A womb with a view. Awkward adulthood. The not-so-golden years. Journey through life’s stages with Jamie Demetriou in this musical sketch-comedy special." This doesn’t give a lot a way, but this is everything we know about Jamie Demetriou’s new Netflix special so far:

Who is in the cast of A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou?

Jamie Demetriou

Christopher Jeffers

Katy Wix

Sian Clifford

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Jon Pointing

Ellie White

Bella Glanville

Who is Jamie Demetriou?

Jamie Demetriou is an English comedian best known for his leading role in the workplace sitcom Stath Lets Flats, which he also co-wrote, and as a supporting character in Phoebe Waller-Bridge sitcom Fleabag.

He has also featured in comedy shows Four Weddings and a Funeral, Miracle Workers, The Great, and Central Park. His film roles include playing the professor in Paddington 2, Gerald in Disney’s Cruella, and Headmaster in the 2022 movie Pinocchio.

A Whole Lifetime follows a man from the womb to the grave

Jamie is the brother of comedian and actress Natasha Demetriou, who is known for her roles in What We Do in the Shadows, This Time with Alan Partridge, and featuring alongside Jamie in Stath Lets Flats.

Jamie won Baftas for Best Male Actor in a Comedy, Best Writer of a Comedy, and Best Scripted Comedy in 2020 for Stath Lets Flats, which he had written whilst living with his parents.

He is due to star in several major upcoming productions including the Margot Robbie Barbie movie, Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, and animated comedy Strays with Will Ferrell and Isla Fisher.

When is A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou on Netflix?

Jamie Demetriou: A Whole Lifetime is an hour-long Netflix special - it will land on Netflix on Tuesday 28 February.

Is there a trailer for A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

