Stath Lets Flats stars Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou are appearing in a new series of their sketch comedy show for BBC Three

Ellie & Natasia, a sketch comedy with Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou, is coming to BBC Three on Tuesday 21 June.

It’s the first full series of the sketch show after a successful pilot episode in 2019.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Ellie & Natasia.

What is Ellie & Natasia?

Ellie & Natasia is a comedy sketch show, written and produced by its stars Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou.

The official synopsis reveals the series features “a range of characters, from busybody mums to coffee spotters. Not to mention some excellent guest stars and a song about snakes.”

Who stars in Ellie & Natasia?

Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou, dressed as cowboys (Credit: BBC/Nit Television)

Ellie White is one half of Ellie & Natasia. You might recognise her from her lead role in BBC comedy The Other One, or from a brilliant supporting role in the Channel 4 comedy Stath Lets Flats.

Natasia Demetriou is the other half of Ellie & Natasia. In the UK, she’s probably best known for playing Sophie in Stath Lets Flats, while internationally she’s probably best known for playing Nadja in the vampire comedy What We Do In The Shadows.

Guest stars include David Morrissey (Sherwood, Blackpool) and Natasia’s brother Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats). Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) appeared in the original 2019 pilot.

Who writes and directs Ellie & Natasia?

Ellie White and Natasia Demetriou write the sketches in Ellie & Natasia (they are, after all, triple threats).

Is there a trailer for Ellie & Natasia?

Yes, there is! BBC Three have shared a trailer for the new series on twitter, which you can watch here to catch glimpses of some of the different characters featured in upcoming sketches.

You can also watch this sketch from the 2019 pilot episode here if you’re interested.

When can I watch Ellie & Natasia?

Ellie & Natasia will air on BBC Three on Tuesday 21 June.

You’ll also be able to watch the series on BBC iPlayer.

How many episodes of Ellie & Natasia are there?

There are going to be six episodes in the new series of Ellie and Natasia, each about 15 minutes long.

How can I watch previous episodes of Ellie & Natasia?

The 2019 pilot episode of Ellie & Natasia isn’t currently available on BBC iPlayer, but we’ll update this piece and let you know if it does get put on iPlayer.

Why should I watch Ellie and Natasia?