Prince Andrew: The Musical, a nominally satirical comedy special, is arriving on Channel 4 in the lead up to New Year’s Eve.

The special, which stars Kieran Hodgson and Munya Chawawa amongst others, was commissioned as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary celebration.

Here’s everything you need to know about Prince Andrew: The Musical.

What’s it about?

Prince Andrew: The Musical is more or less exactly what it sounds like – described as “an all-singing, all-dancing reimagining of the Duke of York’s very public fall from grace”, the one-off special is a musical biopic of Prince Andrew.

While it does include a musical recreation of the infamous Prince Andrew/Emily Maitlis Newsnight interview, the special charts Andrew’s entire life – with musical numbers dedicated to his time in the army and his divorce from his wife Sarah Ferguson.

It’s the first of several planned dramatisations (admittedly a term that only applies loosely to this) about Andrew, with Maitlis and Newnight producer Sam McAllister both working on competing series about the famous interview.

Who stars in Prince Andrew: The Musical?

Kieran Hodgson as Prince Andrew, dabbing sweat from his forehead (Credit: Channel 4)

Kieran Hodgson plays Prince Andrew, the Duke of York. Hodgson has appeared on television in Two Doors Down and Count Arthur Strong, though he’s perhaps best known for his stand-up comedy and his viral internet impressions.

Munya Chawawa plays Prince Charles, now the King. On television, you might know Chawawa from his appearance on Taskmaster, or from presenting Complaints Welcome and Race Around Britain, but you’ll also likely recognise his viral comedy sketches. He was also the voice of a demon in The Sandman.

Emma Sidi plays Emily Maitlis, the BBC journalist who interviewed Andrew for Newsnight. Sidi has appeared in Stath Lets Flats, Ghosts, Pls Like, and W1A, but she’s best known for playing Rose Matafeo’s flatmate Kate on the BBC Three sitcom Starstruck.

They’re joined by Jenny Bede (Murder in Successville) as Sarah Ferguson, Harry Enfield (The Love Box in Your Living Room) as Tony Blair, Baga Chipz (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as Margaret Thatcher, and Joe Wilkinson (Taskmaster) as a newspaper vendor.

Who writes and directs?

Kieran Hodgson, who plays Prince Andrew, has written the one off special. He’s also credited with the lyrics on most of the musical’s songs.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

Prince Andrew: The Musical will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 29 December at 9pm. It’ll be repeated later that same night on 4seven at 11pm.

You’ll also be able to watch it online on catch up on All4, which you can find here.

What is its runtime?

Prince Andrew: The Musical is a little under an hour long.

Which songs are included?

There are seven original songs in Prince Andrew: The Musical, including “I Nailed It” (about the newsnight interview) and "Will You Be My Ex-Wife?" (about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s divorce).

The music for Prince Andrew: The Musical was composed by musician Freddie Tapner, who worked with a 32-piece orchestra to record the songs.

Why should I watch Prince Andrew: The Musical?