This weekend’s TV highlights include Call the Midwife season 12 finale, Sky western Django, drama series Faking Hitler, and Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour

Each week, NationalWorld’s Digital Trends Writer takes a look at all the new shows coming up this weekend and beyond and picks out the highlights that are worth your time. The Death in Paradise sequel series, Beyond Paradise, featuring Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman as he takes on new cases in Devon. The series premieres on BBC One at 8pm on Friday 24 January - there are six episodes in the series and they will be released at the same time weekly.

In the world of film, Luther movie spin-off The Fallen Sun, arrives in cinemas on Friday 24 - the films sees Idris Elba return as disgraced detective John Luther, who breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer. The film is rated 15 and will land on Netflix on Friday 10 March.

The Call the Midwife season 12 finale will land this weekend, having been delayed a week to make way for the Baftas awards ceremony. The finale will air on BBC One on Sunday 26 February at 8pm - it will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.

Also coming out this weekend is the first episode of the final series of Inspectro Morse spin-off Endeavour, starring Shaun Evans as DC Endeavour Morse, and Anton Lesser as Superintendent Reginald Bright. The show follows Morse in his early years as a police constable. The first episode will air on Sunday 26 at 8pm on ITV, with episodes released at the same time weekly. They will be available to watch on ITVX after they first air.

Next up is historical German-language drama series, Faking Hitler - the six-part series followd the events of the 1980s when a German paper began publish excerpts of Adolf Hitler’s diaries - the only problem is that they were all forgeries. The series lands on Channel 4 on Sunday 26 at 11pm, with episodes released at the same time weekly and available to watch on All4 after they have first aired.

Western action drama Django follows a gunslinger who tavels the American West searching for the daughter who he believes survived the murder of the rest of his family. He also plans to exact revenge on those who killed the ones he loved. The first two episodes air on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday 29 at 2am and 3am - there are 10 episodes in the series and the remaining episodes will be released weekly. Episodes will also be available to stream on NOW after they are first broadcast.

