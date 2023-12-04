Beyonce’s concert film “Renaissance” tops the US Box Office this weekend but it is a famous Japanese icon that’s got people talking after its International debut

"Renaissance," the concert film by Beyonce, has opened at the top spot at the US Box Office this weekend - but it is Godzilla appearance that have box office analysts talking (Credit: Legacy Fillms/Getty)

No surprise that Beyonce’s eagerly-anticipated concert film, “RENAISSANCE,” has topped the US Box Office over the weekend. The film, the second such affair to enter the cinematic world in as many months after the success of Taylor Swfit’s concert film, earned $21,000,000 USD (£16.5 million) in its opening weekend, which is under some estimates made by box office analysts last week - however, there was also discussion that the film had a different audience and the audiences post-Thanksgiving have historically been smaller compared to other weekends.

Elsewhere, the somewhat maligned Ridley Scott production, “Napoleon,” dropped to sixth position this weekend, with what Box Office Mojo is stating is a drop in audience by 67% since its strong opening two weeks ago, and the Christmas-themed revenge-thriller, “Silent Night” starring Joel Kinnaman, managed to open at ninth position - showing there is still somewhat of an audience for an alternative Christmas feature film.

More bad news for “The Marvels” however, which is now officially the lowest-rated MCU film since the franchise began. The film has dropped off the top ten entirely, with Disney already discussing bringing the theatrical run to an early end and instead focusing their efforts on making back any losses through streaming avenues.

The US Box Office Top Ten (as of December 4 2023)

All information sourced from Box Office Mojo and correct as of writing