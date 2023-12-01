Godzilla Minus One UK release date, trailer, plot & cast - Japanese film fifth in Reiwa era franchise
Godzilla Minus One will be coming to UK cinemas soon following its US release
and live on Freeview channel 276
Godzilla Minus One has dropped in US cinemas, with UK audiences left wondering when it will be coming across the pond. The Japanese film is the fifth in the Godzilla Reiwa era franchise produced by Toho and is expected to bring the same thrilling action, alongside the famed monster itself.
Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki who has previously brought us Parasyte (2014), Fueled: The Man They Called Pirate (2016), The Great War of Archimedes (2019), Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019), Lupin III: The First (2019), and Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020), the fifth film in the franchise will not be a sequel, instead telling a new story, with a new cast. So, when can we watch Godzilla Minus One in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the latest edition in the Japanese Godzilla franchise.
What is Godzilla Minus One about?
Advertisement
Advertisement
The official synopsis for Godzilla Minus One reads: "After the war, Japan has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state. Against the most desperate situation in the history of Japan, how — and with whom —will Japan stand up to it?" It is the fifth Godzilla Reiwa era film produced by Toho, the franchise kicked off with Shin Godzilla in 2016 and followed with an animated triology: Godzilla: Planet Of The Monsters (2017), Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle (2018) and Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018).
While the MonsterVerse franchise in the US kicked off in 2014, pitting Godzilla and King Kong against one another. Films include: Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (2019) and Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021). The next film in the franchise is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to be released on April 12, 2024.
Godzilla Minus One trailer
You can watch the trailer for Godzilla Minus One below.
Who stars in Godzilla Minus One?
Set in post-war Japan, here is the cast line-up for Godzilla Minus One:
- Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima
- Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi
- Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima
- Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana
- Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada
- Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota
- Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu
Is Godzilla Minus One in English?
Godzilla Minus One will not be dubbed in English, the film will screen with its original Japanese audio alongside English subtitles.
Godzilla Minus One UK release date
Advertisement
Advertisement
Godzilla Minus One will be available to watch in UK cinemas on Friday, December 15. UK fans will be getting in on the action slightly late as the film was originally released in Japan on November 3, and came out in cinemas in the USA on December 1.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.