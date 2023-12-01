Godzilla Minus One will be coming to UK cinemas soon following its US release

Godzilla Minus One has dropped in US cinemas, with UK audiences left wondering when it will be coming across the pond. The Japanese film is the fifth in the Godzilla Reiwa era franchise produced by Toho and is expected to bring the same thrilling action, alongside the famed monster itself.

Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki who has previously brought us Parasyte (2014), Fueled: The Man They Called Pirate (2016), The Great War of Archimedes (2019), Dragon Quest: Your Story (2019), Lupin III: The First (2019), and Stand by Me Doraemon 2 (2020), the fifth film in the franchise will not be a sequel, instead telling a new story, with a new cast. So, when can we watch Godzilla Minus One in the UK? Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the latest edition in the Japanese Godzilla franchise.

What is Godzilla Minus One about?

The official synopsis for Godzilla Minus One reads: "After the war, Japan has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state. Against the most desperate situation in the history of Japan, how — and with whom —will Japan stand up to it?" It is the fifth Godzilla Reiwa era film produced by Toho, the franchise kicked off with Shin Godzilla in 2016 and followed with an animated triology: Godzilla: Planet Of The Monsters (2017), Godzilla: City On The Edge Of Battle (2018) and Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018).

While the MonsterVerse franchise in the US kicked off in 2014, pitting Godzilla and King Kong against one another. Films include: Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King Of The Monsters (2019) and Godzilla Vs. Kong (2021). The next film in the franchise is Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, which is expected to be released on April 12, 2024.

Godzilla Minus One trailer

You can watch the trailer for Godzilla Minus One below.

Who stars in Godzilla Minus One?

Set in post-war Japan, here is the cast line-up for Godzilla Minus One:

Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima

Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi

Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima

Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana

Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada

Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota

Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu

Is Godzilla Minus One in English?

Godzilla Minus One will not be dubbed in English, the film will screen with its original Japanese audio alongside English subtitles.

Godzilla Minus One UK release date

