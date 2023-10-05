The hallowed anime director has decided against retiring after the excitement over a mysterious new Studio Ghibli production

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stop charging your glasses to the career of acclaimed anime director Hayao Miyazaki; he’s no longer retired according to reports and we can all thank a new Studio Ghibli production for the about-turn. Just don’t ask what that production is - yet.

As his latest film, at one stage meant to be his swan song, ‘The Boy and The Heron,’ arrives at the BFI London International Film Festival this month after being warmly received since its international premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki revealed that Miyazaki, 82, is “obsessed” with a new production from the studio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's thinking about this next project every day, and I can't stop him — in fact, I've given up," Suzuki said in an interview with Liberation. "I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it's only the work that delights him."

Oscar-winning Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki speaks to the press in Tokyo on July 13, 2015. Miyazaki is making a short animation movie with a character of a caterpillar, which will be screening at the Ghibli Museum in suburban Tokyo. (Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Suzuki went on to say that not only is Miyazaki back, but the new production has made him more ‘dynamic’ than ever, even going as far as to claim that the director has already forgotten what his last film was about.

While both Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki have kept details about the new project under wraps, they have assured fans that another Miyazaki film is in the works for them to anticipate.

When is Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and The Heron’ screening at the BFI London Film Festival?

Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘final’ film will be screening on October 8 and October 15 2023 as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2023 - however, both screenings have sold out.