Hayao Miyazaki, director at renowned Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, has released his newest and highly-anticipated final film, How Do You Live.

The groundbreaking director, thought to be one of the most accomplished directors of his generation, has been at the helm of some of the studio's biggest and best-regarded hits, including Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Do You Live, which is set to be named The Boy and the Heron internationally, was released in Japanese cinemas on Friday 14 July.

At the age of 82, the film is expected by many to be Miyazaki's final of his career. However, fans and admirers are hoping that it's not quite goodbye to the silver screen for Miyazaki just yet, with him frequently dodging retirement in the past few years...

But what is it about? And is it available to watch in the UK yet?

Here's everything you need to know about How Do You Live

What is How Do You Live about?

The film, which takes its name from 1937 novel by Japanese author Genzaburo Yoshino, is titled Kimitachi wa Do Ikiru ka, which directly translates to How Do You Live. However, it has since been confirmed that the international release will hold the title The Boy and the Heron.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The story, penned by Miyazaki, is set in Japan in World War Two and centres on a young boy named Mahito. Mahtio's mother has died in a fire, with the young boy moving to the countryside with his father and his new wife, his mother's sister.

Upon moving to the countryside, the film follows his exploration of the environment and discovery of a mysterious tower. The tower, which is out of bounds to Mahito, which transports him to an alternative universe filled with magic after a heron bird lures him in to find his mother and step-mother who has gone missing.

Hayao Miyazaki has released his highly-anticipated new film How Do You Live, widely considered to be the last of his career. (Credit: Getty Images)

Is there a trailer for How Do You Live?

The entire project has been shrouded in mystery throughout production up until its release. No information was shared before the film's release on the plot or the voice cast, not was any trailer released in anticipation of the project.

Excitement is still high amongst Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli fans however. The only public promotion of the film was a mysterious poster released on the social media channels of Studio Ghibli in December 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Producer Toshio Suzuki spoke to Japanese magazine Bungei Shunju and the Hollywood Reporter about the thinking behind little-to-no promotion ahead of release.

He said: "If you watch all [the trailers], you know everything that's going to happen in that movie. So how do moviegoers feel about that?

"There must be people, who, after watching all the trailers, don’t want to actually go see the movie. So, I wanted to do the opposite of that."

When will How Do You Live be released in the UK?

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date for Miyazaki's possible final film. And bad news for UK-based fans, but it may be some time before an announcement is made about a British release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, with the popularity of Miyazaki and his film worldwide, there is no doubt that it will be hitting the UK's screen at some point.

If following the schedule that other films such as The Wind Rises, Miyazaki's last release in 2013, both UK and US audiences can expect it around one year after its Japanese premiere.