As repeats are set to occupy the sleepy space between Boxing Day and New Year, what have been NationalWorld’s favourite TV moments?

Do you share any favourite 2023 television moments that the writers of NationalWorld have mentioned? (Credit: Channel 4/HBO/BBC News)

2023 has been a champagne year when it comes to television, and some of the favourites from the team here demonstrate just how strong a year it has been, despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes earlier in the year grinding Tinseltown to a halt. We’ve been spoiled with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in “The Last of Us” to start the year with, while the final season of “Happy Valley” has also been a water-cooler conversation around the office.

We were also treated to Eurovision taking place in our backyard, which made “Ted Lasso” actress Hannah Waddingham instantly a national treasure as one of the presenters of the Liverpool-based event, even if Mae Mueller didn’t have quite the success that Sam Ryder had the year before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We also had some shocks on our screens - Logan Roy, the patriarch of Waystar RoyCo, being killed off before the season finale of HBO’s popular series “Succession” and the utter dumpster-fire that was HBO’s “The Idol” earning itself widespread ridicule and discussions of “what could have been” if the creative team hadn’t of been changed. Let’s not forget either, we’ve seen a BBC newsreader flip off the audience before reading the headlines - whether they intended to or not.

So what have been some of the writers here at NationalWorld’s favourite moments on the small screen from this year?

What are some of NationalWorld’s favourite television moments of 2023?

Benjii Jackson: Gregg Wallace: The British Miracle Meat (Channel 4)

Gregg Wallace hosted the mockumentary, based on an 18th century work "A Modest Proposal?" by Jonathan Swift (Credit: Channel 4)

"I feel like it's been a while since we've seen something on TV that is so outrageous, but somehow "The British Miracle Meat" mockumentary on Channel 4 with Gregg Wallace became one of my favourite TV moments in 2023. The controversy that followed the show, even after it was revealed to be a hoax, made me nostalgic for the kind of satire you would expect from Chris Morris or Armando Ianucci. It felt like a potential moral panic, but for me, it was pure gold."

“The Idol comes a close second though, because I always wanted to see what a car crash in slow motion would look like with an HBO budget.”

Sarah McCann - Lots (Various)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sorry - got a lot of favs! Beef (Netflix), The Last Of Us (still reeling from episode 3), The Boys: Gen V (Prime Video), oh and “Loki” Season 2 finale (Disney+).

Gurj Nanrah - The Last of Us (Sky Atlantic)

“The standalone episode of Bill and Frank's love story is - in my opinion - one of the greatest episodes of TV of all time. It was beautifully told to add a new atmosphere to the post-apocalyptic world the show is set in”

Rochelle Barrand - Married At First Sight (Channel 4)

“My nomination for the best TV of the year is Married at First Sight . . . and if you want to be specific, the Aussie version was better than the UK version this year!”

Heather Carrick - Succession (Sky Atlantic)

“I'll put in the final series of Succession. I'll also out myself as an amine enjoyer and say the final episode of Attack on Titan”

David George - BBC News

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It's a recent contender but Maryam Moshiri's BBC middle finger was one of the funniest things to happen on TV all year!”

Marina Licht - A Nearly Normal Family (Netflix)