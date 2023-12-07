In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the presenter apologised for the incident, stating that it was a "silly joke that was meant for a small number of my mates". Moshiri said: "Hey everyone , yesterday just before the top of the hour I was joking around a bit with the team in the gallery. I was pretending to count down as the director was counting me down from 10-0... including the fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held up to one. "When we got to 1 I turned finger around as a joke and did not realise that this would be caught on camera. It was a private joke with the team and I’m so sorry it went out on air! It was not my intention for this to happen and I’m sorry if I offended or upset anyone. I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even a person really."