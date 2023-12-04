BBC Morning Live announces new hosting line-up and change to episode schedule starting in 2024
Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley will be joining as permanent presents alongside Gethin Jones
BBC Morning Live have announced a brand new line-up and schedule which will drop in 2024. Produced by BBC Studios, the show will back on screens in the New Year with a longer schedule and host shake-up.
It will be extending its runtime from 45 minutes to 75 minutes, bringing audiences an extra 30 minutes of content. This means that for the first time it will be competing against ITV1's This Morning.
In 2023, Morning Live won Best Factual Series at the Royal Television Society North West. Here's everything you need to know about the new line-up and episode schedule for 2024.
When will BBC Morning Live be on?
BBC Morning Live will now air on BBC One from 9:30am until 10:45am, this means the last fifteen minutes will go up against ITV1's This Morning which begins at 10.30am. The extension comes after BBC Breakfast announced it would be airing for an extra 15 minutes.
Who are the new hosts for BBC Morning Live?
Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley will become permanent presenters and will alternate hosting alongside Gethin Jones every Monday to Wednesday. Gethin will continue to present four to five shows a week. Kym Marsh will present on Thursdays, while a host of guest presenters including: Sara Cox, Kimberley Walsh, Gaby Roslin and Rav Wilding will continue to co-host regularly too.
Speaking about the new role, Skelton said: "I am so excited to become a more regular member of the Morning Live family, and be in such good company! It’s really nice to be part of a programme giving so many people a voice. Everything we talk about on the show is what my friends and family are texting me about, we’re right at the heart of what matters to people right now." Adding: "I can’t wait for January!”
Whilst Jones added: "I absolutely love working with Helen and Michelle and I’m thrilled they’re going to be a more regular part of the fantastic team at Morning Live. We have all been friends for years, so I know there are going to be plenty of laughs in store for our audiences to see, especially now we will be on your screen for longer, too!”
