From Mean Girls to Dune Part Two and Joker: Folie à Deux, there are lots of films to be excited about in 2024

2024 is finally here, with a brand new line-up of films ready to hit the big screen. This seems to be the year of the sequels with big hits making a comeback including Mean Girls, Dune, the Joker and even Beetlejuice. There's a lot of content out there to get excited about, so to make it easier for you, we've put together the top 10 films coming to a cinema near you this 2024.

Mean Girls

The fetch comedy that defined millennials everywhere, Mean Girls is back. Following on from its noughties success it became a hit Broadway musical, which is what the second film is based on. Starring Tina Fey and the infamous burn book you can expect an all new cast and even better catchphrases. Mean Girls is available to watch in the UK from January 12.

Dune Part Two

The highly-anticipated second part of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation will continue on the story of what's happened to House Atreides. Lasting a whopping 2 hours 46 minutes, Timothée Chalamet returns as surviving son Paul, who joins forces with Chani, played by Zendaya and the Fremen to take on Emperor Shaddam IV and House Harkonnen. Dune Part 2 will be available to watch from March 1.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The Ghostbusters sequel will feature a new cast including Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard, and Paul Rudd (Antman). The movie is expected to cover the Spengler family as they return to New York firehouse to team up with the original Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will be available to watch from March 29.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The fifth film in the Mad Max franchise is a prequel spin-off to Mad Max Fury Road, which will explore the origin story of Imperator Furiosa. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, it will be released exclusively in cinemas on May 24.

A Quiet Place: Day One

The third instalment in the Quiet Place franchise, we will once again return to the apocalyptic world where silence is golden. Written by John Krasinski, it will see Emily Blunt reprise her role alongside Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn. A Quiet Place: Day One will be available to watch on June 28.

Despicable Me 4

Gru and his family are back in the fourth edition of this supervillain franchise. Steve Carell will be reprising his voice acting role as Gru, and whilst the plot has yet to be revealed, we know it's one that is well worth waiting for. Despicable Me 4 will be available to watch from July 12.

Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds will be returning as the anti-hero superhero, Deadpool. Whilst the name, plot and trailer are being kept under wraps, one theory suggests it could possibly involve the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and link into Loki season 2. Deadpool 3 will be coming to a cinema near you on July 26.

Beetlejuice 2

It's taken 36 years, but finally we have a sequel to Tim Burton's classic movie Beetlejuice. Original cast members who will be reprising their roles include Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, with Jenna Ortega set to star as Ryder's daughter. Beetlejuice 2 will be available to watch from September 6.

Joker: Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix wowed fans with his portrayal in The Joker in 2019, earning him an Academy Award. The story of DC's biggest supervillain is now set to continue in this sequel which will see Phoenix reprise his role alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the psychiatrist brought in to treat him, who falls in love with her patient. Joker: Folie à Deux will be available to watch from October 4.

